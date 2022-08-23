South Korean link suspected over New Zealand suitcase bodies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

South Korean link suspected over New Zealand suitcase bodies

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 7:48 am
New Zealand police investigators work at a scene in Auckland (New Zealand Herald via AP)
New Zealand police investigators work at a scene in Auckland (New Zealand Herald via AP)

Police in Seoul believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely to be in South Korea.

Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, according to Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.

The remains of the children were found last week in Auckland after a family in New Zealand purchased the suitcases from an online auction of abandoned goods.

The children were between five and 10 years old and had been dead for a number of years, and the suitcases had been kept in storage for at least three or four years, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said.

Forensic officers
The bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland after a family bought some abandoned goods from a storage unit in an online auction (New Zealand Herald via AP)

Mr Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help.

But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman’s whereabouts or detain her as she remains a New Zealand citizen possibly linked to a crime that had happened in New Zealand, Mr Park said.

It would be difficult for South Korean police to pursue her unless New Zealand officials make a request for her extradition, which may happen if the investigation proceeds to a point where Interpol places a red notice against her, Mr Park said.

The woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand where she gained citizenship.

New Zealand police suspect the woman could be the mother of the children found dead, as her past address in New Zealand was registered to a storage unit where the suitcases were kept for years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
Uvalde school board to consider firing district police chief
Sir Elton John gives ‘sneak peak’ of upcoming Britney Spears collaboration (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Elton John treats fans with ‘sneak peak’ at Britney Spears collaboration
Anne Heche to be laid to rest ‘among her peers’ at Hollywood Forever Cemetery (Tony Di Maio/PA)
Anne Heche to be laid to rest ‘among her peers’ at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks (On The JLo/PA)
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks
Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the car park of a Wendy’s restaurant (Atlanta Police Department/AP)
No charges pursued against Atlanta police officer who shot and killed man
Italy defender Emerson Palmieri heads to east London on a four-year deal (Alessio Marini/PA)
Emerson Palmieri checks in at West Ham after leaving Chelsea
Ukraine international Taras Stepanenko led Shakhtar Donetsk back into competitive action as the Ukrainian Premier League returned (Mike Egerton/PA)
Football’s back in Kyiv, where a goalless draw is a ‘very nice’ escape from…
Barry Croft Jr and Adam Fox (Kent County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Two men found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Jill Scott has retired (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jill Scott: The numbers behind her impressive career for club and country
(PA)
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0