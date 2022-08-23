DR of Congo reports new Ebola case linked to previous outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
DR of Congo reports new Ebola case linked to previous outbreak

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 8:04 am
Health workers wearing protective suits tend to to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation tent in Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo (AP)
Health workers wearing protective suits tend to to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation tent in Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo (AP)

A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s eastern Beni city, the ministry of health has announced, saying it is linked to a previous outbreak.

Testing by a lab at the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Goma confirmed the case was the Ebola Zaire strain and was genetically linked to the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s 10th outbreak in Ituri and North Kivu provinces from 2018 to 2020 that killed more than 2,000 people, the ministry said.

The case involved a 46-year-old woman who was admitted to the Beni hospital in late July and died on August 15 after suffering symptoms associated with Ebola.

“Our team on site in Beni has carried out a dignified and secure burial and also decontaminated the hospital where the patient stayed,” the ministry said.

There are more than 130 high-risk contacts that have been identified, of which 71 have been treated. The others remain at large, the ministry said.

“We call on the population to calm down and to respect hygienic measures,” the ministry’s statement added.

The country has recorded 14 Ebola outbreaks since the virus was discovered in the conflict-ridden country in 1976.

The last outbreak from April to July took place in another region in Equateur province, killing five people.

Ebola is spread by contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials. However, the early symptoms of fever and muscle aches resemble those of other common diseases like malaria.

In addition to vaccinations, there is now effective treatment available that, if received early, can improve chances of survival significantly.

This latest announcement in Beni comes as the region is under threat from various rebel groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces rebels who have killed more than 2,000 people in over a year, according to human rights bodies.

