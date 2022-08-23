Prosecutors request 12-year sentence for Argentinian vice president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Prosecutors request 12-year sentence for Argentinian vice president

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 8:26 am
Cristina Fernandez (AP)
Cristina Fernandez (AP)

Prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Argentina’s vice president Cristina Fernandez to 12 years in prison for allegedly leading a criminal conspiracy that irregularly awarded public works contracts to a friend and ally.

“We are faced with the biggest corruption manoeuvre that this country has ever known,” prosecutor Diego Luciani said in his closing arguments in the trial of Fernandez, who was president of Argentina between 2007 and 2015, before becoming vice president in 2019.

The alleged fraud against the state cost the country’s coffers around one billion dollars (£847 million), Mr Luciani said.

Supporters of Fernandez
Supporters of Fernandez gather outside her home in Buenos Aires (AP)

The former president has vehemently denied charges against her in the three-year trial and has said the judges already have the sentence against her “written and even signed”.

Fernandez has characterized the trial as an effort to use the courts to stop her from ever holding elected office again and her allies have characterised it as a political prosecution.

The presidential office came out in support of Fernandez, saying she is the victim of a “persecution by the courts and media”.

Current President Alberto Fernandez also expressed “solidarity” with his number two in a social media post.

Mr Luciani told judges they will have the final say on whether “corruption or justice” prevails.

A supporter of Cristina Fernandez
Prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Fernandez to 12 years in prison and bar her from holding public office for life (AP)

Although Fernandez has faced numerous accusations of corruption for events that took place while she was in office, this marks the first time a trial against the former president has gotten this far to include a prosecutor formally requesting a sentence, which would include barring her for life from holding public office.

Fernandez, 69, is accused of leading a conspiracy that involved awarding 51 public works contracts for roadworks to Lazaro Baez in southern Santa Cruz province. Many of those public works were never finished.

Prosecutors say Baez, a former bank employee who went on to become a public works mogul, created the company Austral Construcciones as a way to win state tenders.

An additional 12 people are also indicted in the case, including Baez and Julio De Vido, the minister who was in charge of public works during Fernandez’s administration.

A sentence is expected by the end of the year and could be appealed.

