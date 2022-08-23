Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 12:58 pm
(Alamy)
(Alamy)

One of the world’s few rare earths processors outside China has bought exploration rights to mine in Greenland, opening an avenue for diversifying supplies of the minerals critical for advanced and green technologies.

Rare earths are a group of minerals used in the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, robots and other machinery.

China currently dominates global production, processing about 85% of the world’s rare earths, but skyrocketing demand is pushing companies to look for other sources.

Toronto-based Neo Performance Materials, the rare earths processor, said on Monday it plans to develop the Sarfartoq deposit in south-west Greenland and will send the ore to its facility in Estonia in Eastern Europe.

A rare earths mine in Australia (Alamy)

It is one of only two plants outside China that processes rare earths to a high degree.

Neo aims to have the mine running in two to three years. It will be the company’s first major mining project.

CEO Constantine Karayannopoulos said that by opening the mine, he hopes to shield the company from volatile rare earth prices, which have shot up in recent years due to supply disruptions and strong demand.

“We’re at the mercy of the market,” he said.

Mr Karayannopoulos called it “business, not geopolitics”. But in recent years, rare earths have attracted the attention of policymakers in Washington, Beijing and other capitals given their importance to the global high-tech supply chain.

The US, Europe and Japan call their dependence on China’s rare earths a “national security risk” and have sought to diversify their supply.

But such efforts have struggled, as mines in other countries have run into opposition or failed to get off the ground after fluctuating prices scared investors away.

Meanwhile, supplies of rare earths have shrunk, and some mines are raising ethical and environmental concerns. Mining rare earths is a dirty business when done cheaply, and China, the world’s largest miner, has shuttered many mines in recent years to curb environmental damage.

Some of that mining has been outsourced to Myanmar, where a lack of oversight is masking a dirty secret. An Associated Press investigation this month found the Myanmar mines are linked to environmental destruction, the theft of land from villagers and the funnelling of money to brutal militias, including at least one linked to Myanmar’s secretive military government.

The AP traced rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies, including major car makers and electronics giants.

The US State Department said in a statement that it was “deeply concerned” about illicit mining in Myanmar, and called on other countries to ensure that their economic activity with Myanmar “does not enable or further exacerbate the regime’s violence against its own people”.

Mr Karayannopoulos said that in Greenland, the company plans to dig up rock, crush it and do basic processing that does not involve the use of damaging chemicals.

The ore will be then shipped to Estonia, where it will be further processed into a form that can be used to make magnets.

Plans for another rare earths mine in Greenland failed after voters put in power a left-leaning government that blocked development. The site had high concentrations of uranium, raising concerns over how radioactive waste would be disposed.

Mr Karayannopoulos said the site his company plans to develop has much lower levels of uranium, meaning it can be mined under current Greenland and European Union regulations.

He said EU officials encouraged the project because it could help the continent become more self-sufficient in rare earths.

Some customers, meanwhile, are aware of the risks of mines in unregulated, conflict-ridden areas such as Myanmar, and are increasingly willing to pay more for rare earths from regulated and transparent jurisdictions, Mr Karayannopoulos said.

“You’re making the problem worse by doing it in an irresponsible way, and with regimes that kill their own people,” he said. “It’s not sustainable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Tom Tugendhat in Kyiv on 31st anniversary of Ukraine independence
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Leon Neal/PA)
UK and Ukraine kick off talks on digital trade deal to help war-torn country
Companies are struggling under the weight of higher energy bills (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘No time to lose’ to help households and businesses through gas crisis, says CBI
(PA)
Banned Toyota ad ‘condoned and encouraged’ irresponsible driving
(PA)
Living standards satisfaction plunges ahead of ‘devastating’ energy bills hike
Frances O’Grady called on ministers to move towards ‘fair pay agreements’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC calls on Government to move towards £15 an hour minimum wage
The City of London and Canary Wharf (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Weak PMI figures offset gains by oil majors as London stocks slip
(PA)
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
A person uses the Twitter app on an iPhone (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Twitter whistleblower alleges major security lapses at social media firm
Construction firms working together on major building projects are being offered first-of-its-kind security advice from the cybersecurity industry and government on how to better protect themselves from cyber attacks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Construction firms offered cybersecurity advice in new safety scheme

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0