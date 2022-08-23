Fears of Russian escalation on eve of Ukraine’s national day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fears of Russian escalation on eve of Ukraine's national day

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 1:36 pm
(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

On the eve of Ukraine’s independence day, there are warnings that Russia might plan to commemorate the event by attacking significant government and civilian targets.

The United States reinforced the worry when its embassy in Kyiv urged US citizens still in Ukraine to depart the country immediately.

The State Department issued a security alert, saying it “has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days”.

The US warning came on the heels of Russia claiming that Ukrainian intelligence was responsible for a weekend car bombing outside Moscow that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political theorist. Ukraine denied involvement.

Russia Nationalist Killed
Philosopher Alexander Dugin speaks during the final farewell ceremony for his daughter Daria Dugina in Moscow (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Hundreds of people lined up at a memorial service to pay tribute to Darya Dugina, 29, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a nationalist writer whom the media have dubbed “Putin’s brain” and “Putin’s Rasputin” due to his purported influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ms Dugina, a commentator with a Russian TV channel, died when the SUV she was driving blew up on Saturday night as she was driving home from the patriotic Tradition festival.

Her father, a philosopher firmly behind Mr Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine, was widely believed to be the intended target.

During the memorial service held at a Moscow broadcasting centre, Mr Dugin remembered his daughter’s last words to him at Saturday’s festival: “Father, I feel like a warrior, I feel like a hero. I want to be one, I don’t want any different fate. I want to be with my people, with my country.”

Russia’s accusations that Ukraine was behind Ms Dugina’s killing heightened the apprehension in Ukraine. The Kyiv regional government banned mass events in the capital from August 22 to 25 due to what it said was “the high probability” of Russian missile attacks on the city during the week of Independence Day, spokesperson Kateryna Datsenko said.

The intelligence division of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry also warned Kyiv residents to be cautious, especially on Independence Day and not to ignore air raid sirens.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

While visiting destroyed Russian tanks and artillery on display near the capital’s main square, Kyiv resident Vlad Mudrak said he agreed with the ban on mass gatherings.

“Our country is having a very hard time, and we need to be careful,” Mr Mudrak, 26, said on Tuesday, which was Ukrainian Flag Day.

“Look how many weapons they have,” he said, standing next to a burned-out tank and multiple rocket launcher. “And that’s nothing, not even 1%.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the threat potential over the weekend, when he said in a nightly address that “we should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel”.

On Tuesday, however, Mr Zelensky stressed defiance rather than worry when he raised the national flag at a memorial.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)

“The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine will again fly where it rightfully should be. In all temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine,” he said, including the Crimea Peninsula which Russia annexed in 2014.

One potential target fuelling a sense of foreboding is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located in south-eastern Ukraine, where continued shelling and fighting in the area has raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned about the nuclear threat in general, particularly since Russia alluded to its massive nuclear arsenal early in the war.

Mr Guterres demanded a halt to “nuclear sabre-rattling”, saying the world is at a “maximum moment of danger” and all countries with nuclear weapons must make a commitment to “no first-use”.

That did not prevent shelling close to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant early on Tuesday.

Regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces fired on nearby Marhanets and Nikopol on the right bank of the Dnieper River, continuing weeks of relentless overnight shelling.

Another source of concern was the fate of Ukrainian prisoners of war. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she was “concerned by reports that the Russian Federation and affiliated armed groups in Donetsk are planning — possibly in the coming days — to try Ukrainian prisoners of war”.

She said it is being labelled an “international tribunal” but that due process and a fair trial would not be guaranteed.







