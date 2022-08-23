Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former head of security at Twitter has filed whistleblower complaints with US officials, alleging the company misled regulators about its cybersecurity defences and its problems with fake accounts, according to reports by The Washington Post and CNN.

Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.

The Post, which obtained the complaint, reported that among the most serious accusations is that Twitter violated the terms of a 2010 FTC settlement by falsely claiming that it had a strong security plan.

Mr Zatko also accuses the company of deceptions involving its handling of “spam” or fake accounts, an allegation that is at the core of the attempted withdrawal of a 44 billion dollars takeover bid for Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk.

Mr Zatko did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, but told the Post he “felt ethically bound” to come forward.

Twitter said in a prepared statement on Tuesday that Mr Zatko was fired for “ineffective leadership and poor performance” and the “allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders”.

“What we’ve seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context,” the company said.

A spokesperson for the US Senate’s intelligence committee, Rachel Cohen, said the committee has received the complaint and “is in the process of setting up a meeting to discuss the allegations in further detail. We take this matter seriously”.