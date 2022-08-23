Emerson Palmieri checks in at West Ham after leaving Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Emerson Palmieri checks in at West Ham after leaving Chelsea

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 7:49 pm
Italy defender Emerson Palmieri heads to east London on a four-year deal (Alessio Marini/PA)
Italy defender Emerson Palmieri heads to east London on a four-year deal (Alessio Marini/PA)

West Ham have announced the signing of Italy international Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old defender has joined the Hammers on a four-year contract, with a one-year option, for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £15million.

Emerson was born in Brazil, but moved to Italy in 2014, and was eventually granted citizenship, playing in the Azzurri’s win over England in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

“I’m very happy to be here and to arrive here,” said Emerson.

“It’s a big challenge for me, it’s a big team, so I’m very happy to be here and I’m ready.

“Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I knew the history about West Ham.

“The history is so, so big for this team and so when I knew about the interest for sure I said ‘Yes, let’s go, I want to go there’ and I’m here now! I can’t wait to get started in a West Ham shirt.”

Emerson becomes the seventh new signing for Irons boss David Moyes, following on from the addition of Germany defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris St Germain.

“We are very pleased to welcome Emerson to West Ham,” Moyes said on the club website.

“He is an experienced player with a good pedigree, who has enjoyed great success at both club and international level in recent years.
 

West Ham manager David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes has seen his side lose all three of their opening Premier League games (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He will give us strong competition in defensive areas and brings a winning mentality that we are looking to build here at West Ham.

“We look forward to working with Emerson and wish him all the very best in his career with us.”

West Ham lost 2-0 at home against Brighton on Sunday to sit bottom of the Premier League following three straight defeats – the worst start to a domestic season in 51 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

British number four Jack Draper has beaten veteran Italian Fabio Fognini at the ATP Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina to set up a last-16 encounter against Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP)
Jack Draper beats Fabio Fognini to set up last-16 match against Dominic Thiem
Beth Mead, right, holds the Euro 2022 trophy with England team-mate Fran Kirby (Nick Potts/PA)
Beth Mead hungry for more after triumphant season with club and country
Brendan Rodgers’ side won on penalties (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers explains Wesley Fofana absence as Chelsea interest continues
Crawley Town’s Tom Nichols celebrates his Carabao Cup goal for Crawley (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley stun Fulham as Leicester survive Stockport scare in Carabao Cup
Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln saw off Barrow on penalties (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Kennedy praises goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics as Lincoln advance
Steve Bruce’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup (Scott Wilson/PA)
Steve Bruce selection gamble doesn’t pay off as ‘sloppy’ West Brom lose at Derby
Liam Manning’s side upset Watford in the Carabao Cup (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Manning hails MK Dons’ ’emotional control’ in upset win over Watford
Neil Harris’ side are struggling for goals (Will Matthews/PA)
Neil Harris confident Gillingham will start finding the net
Crawley manager Kevin Betsy (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails ‘fantastic night’ after stunning Fulham
Steve Evans’ Stevenage beat Peterborough on Tuesday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0