Tropical Storm Ma-on heads for south-eastern China

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 7:32 am
Rescuers help residents move to safer ground in Tuguegarao, Cagayan province, northern Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)
Rescuers help residents move to safer ground in Tuguegarao, Cagayan province, northern Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)

Tropical Storm Ma-on was heading for Hong Kong and other parts of south-eastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines.

The Hong Kong Observatory warned of flooding in low-lying areas and advised people to stay away from the shoreline, though Ma-on is not forecast to make a direct impact on the southern Chinese financial hub with its population of 7.4 million.

The storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning in Guangdong province, about 120 miles (200km) south-west of Hong Kong, before moving inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan province and northern Vietnam, China’s National Meteorological Centre said on its website.

Philippines Asia Storm
Rescuers help residents move to safer ground as flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ma-on rises at Alaminos, Pangasinan, northern Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)

The storm’s arrival comes as many parts of central and western China are facing severe drought brought on by temperatures that broke records for August, withering crops and endangering drinking water supplies.

In the key agricultural province of Sichuan, cloud seeding is being used to try to promote rainfall.

Hydropower plants that generate around 80% of the province’s electricity have operated at far-reduced capacity, forcing rolling voltage reductions and the cutting of factory work hours.

Ma-on weakened slightly after barrelling across mountainous northern provinces in the Philippines, where at least three people were injured by trees brought down by the high winds.

Classes were suspended and government offices closed in the capital Manila.

