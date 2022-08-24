China widens visa availability as pandemic concerns ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China widens visa availability as pandemic concerns ease

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 7:50 am
China is easing its tight restrictions on visas after it largely stopped issuing them to foreign students and others more than two years ago at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic
China is easing its tight restrictions on visas after it largely stopped issuing them to foreign students and others more than two years ago at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

China is easing its tight restrictions on visas after it largely stopped issuing them to foreign students and others more than two years ago at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The website of the Chinese Embassy in India said the updated procedures will take effect from Wednesday, without making a specific mention of vaccine requirements or proof of a negative test for the virus.

China still requires those arriving from abroad to be quarantined at a hotel or private home and proof of a negative test is required for entry to many public and commercial spaces.

Virus Outbreak China
People wearing face masks at a shopping and office complex in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The easing of visa restrictions is significant for Indian students, especially those pursuing degrees in medicine that are far more affordable in China than in Western nations.

“For students who return to China to resume their studies ‘Certificate of Returning to Campus’ issued by the university in China” is required, the embassy said.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington also posted a notice saying the new rules for students and others would take effect from Wednesday.

China largely closed its borders after the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The government has pursued a hard-line “zero-Covid” policy that has seen millions placed under lockdown, but such measures have gradually been lifted amid reduced case numbers and public outcry against the economic and social costs.

Sporadic outbreaks continue to occur, with 1,641 new cases of domestic transmission announced on Wednesday, including in far-flung regions such as Tibet and Xinjiang in the north-west. Most of those were asymptomatic and no new deaths were reported.

