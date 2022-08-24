Thai court orders prime minister to be suspended from duties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Thai court orders prime minister to be suspended from duties

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 8:58 am
Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth must suspend his active duties while the court decides whether he has overstayed his legal term in office (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth must suspend his active duties while the court decides whether he has overstayed his legal term in office (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha must suspend his active duties while the court decides whether he has overstayed his legal term in office.

It was not immediately announced who would assume his duties as acting prime minister.

Under law, it would be Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who is ranked first among several deputies. He is a close political ally of Mr Prayuth and part of the same military clique that staged the 2014 coup which initially brought him to power.

The court’s decision was announced in a statement after the news was leaked to Thai media.

Thailand Politics
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha would lose his post immediately should Thailand’s Constitutional Court rule he has overstayed his legal term in office (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

The court agreed unanimously that there was reason to consider the petition arguing he has exceeded his term limit.

By a vote of 5 to 4, the court members agreed to suspend Mr Prayuth from his duties, effective immediately, until it reaches a decision.

The court did not say when it will issue its decision on whether Mr Prayuth has breached the clause in the constitution on the eight-year limit.

If it rules that he has, he will lose his post immediately.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Tyson Fury wants a possible fight with Oleksandr Usyk arranging by September 1 (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury sets seven-day deadline for unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors
Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)
Finland’s leader apologises over party photo at summer home
Yekaterinburg mayor Yevgeny Roizman (Nataliya Vasilyeva/AP)
Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to ease Covid border controls from early September (Kyodo News/AP)
Japan to ease Covid border controls from September 7
Park Sun-yi, left, a victim of abuse at Brothers Home, weeps during a press conference at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission office in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Past South Korean governments blamed for abuses and deaths at homeless facility
Six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, the largest military conflict in Europe since the Second World War has turned into a grinding war of attrition (David Goldman/AP)
Where does the Ukraine war stand after six months?
(David Goldman/AP)
Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war
Fox Corp chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year’s storming of the US Capitol (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)
Rupert Murdoch’s son sues Australian website for defamation
China is easing its tight restrictions on visas after it largely stopped issuing them to foreign students and others more than two years ago at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic (Andy Wong/AP)
China widens visa availability as pandemic concerns ease

More from Press and Journal

Thousands of meals have been donated by Aldi across Scotland.
Aldi donates almost 9,000 meals to charities across Aberdeenshire
Jamie Sykes, 25, was killed in a crash on the A82.
Man and woman who died in A82 crash near Achnabobane named as Lochaber locals
0
CR0037662 Picture of the protestors at Aberdeen City Council Kittybrewster Depot Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............24/08/22
'We don't want to be here': Refuse workers take to picket line for bin…
0
CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0