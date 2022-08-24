Japan to ease Covid border controls from September 7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japan to ease Covid border controls from September 7

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 9:52 am
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to ease Covid border controls from early September (Kyodo News/AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to ease Covid border controls from early September (Kyodo News/AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to ease border controls from early September by eliminating requirements for pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers who have received at least three vaccine doses.

He will also consider increasing daily entry caps as soon as next month.

Japan, which has imposed some of the toughest border measures for coronavirus, currently requires negative PCR test results within 72 hours of departure for all entrants, a practice that has been criticised as cumbersome.

Mr Kishida, after holding virtual meetings with government ministers and medical advisers earlier on Wednesday, told reporters in an online news conference that entrants who have received at least one booster vaccination can waive the pre-entry test from September 7.

“We plan to gradually ease border controls to allow entry procedures to be as smooth as those of other Group of Seven countries,” he said from his official residence, where he has been on duty while isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Virus Outbreak Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters during an online interview from his office in Tokyo (Kyodo News/AP)

The prime minister said his government also plans to increase the daily cap for incoming travellers, currently set at 20,000, “as soon as possible”.

Media reports say the government is considering more than doubling the daily cap to 50,000 as early as next month.

Mr Kishida said: “Our fight against the virus is not easy, but we should not be too afraid and instead take into consideration the characteristics of the Omicron variant.

“We will speed up our responses while balancing the infection measures and social and economic activities as much as possible.”

The prime minister added that Japan plans to shorten the self-isolation period for Covid-19 patients from the current 10 days for those with symptoms and one week for those without symptoms. Officials are finalising those details, he said.

In June, Japan partially opened its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in two years but only those who agreed to join package tours with guides. The number of entrants has dwindled under those restrictions.

Business organisations in and outside Japan have called for the country to ease its border controls to support the economy, especially the tourism industry, which has been badly hurt by the pandemic.

But many Japanese are wary of further easing border measures because the country has been struggling with a seventh wave of infections.

Clinics have been flooded with patients with mild symptoms such as fever, sore throat and coughs, amid a lack of testing and test kits at pharmacies and online.

