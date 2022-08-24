Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 7:29 pm
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Howard Webb hopes to help improve standards and show officials in a different light when he returns to English football later this year as the PGMOL’s first-ever chief refereeing officer.

The 51-year-old has been working in the United States and Canada for the past six years, having initially joined the Professional Referee Organisation as video review operations manager.

Webb went onto become PRO’s general manager in January 2018 – a role he will leave after overseeing the conclusion of the Major League Soccer season.

The Yorkshireman has been confirmed in the newly-created role of chief referee officer at the Professional Game Match Officials Board, with his official start date to be confirmed in due course.

“I am looking forward to taking up the role of chief refereeing officer for the PGMOL once I’ve completed my contract here at the end of this season in Major League Soccer,” Webb told the PA news agency.

“Great to be going home to a place I obviously know well and worked on the field for many years and looking forward to being a part of it.

“I will be managing the refereeing in the Premier League and the Football League, all the leagues that the PGMOL serves, ultimately looking to improve the standard of officiating, working with the team that’s there.

“There’s a lot of investment going into refereeing in England through the Elite Referee Development Plan and my role is part of that, so exciting times.

“Of course the game doesn’t get any easier. The playing standards get higher and the referees are expected to be better and better year on year wherever you are in the world and for sure in England, where there’s so much scrutiny and attention.

Howard Webb is leaving his role as Professional Referee Organisation general manager
Howard Webb is leaving his role as Professional Referee Organisation general manager (Simon Peach/PA)

“So to be working in that kind of pressure environment for us, for people like me, is great and I am looking forward to being part of that.”

Webb has “learned so much” during his time working in North America and PGMOL manager director Mike Riley believes his return is a “major coup”.

Riley has led the organisation for 13 years and is stepping down this season, handing the baton over to the 51-year-old and the new chief operating officer later in the campaign.

Webb is looking forward to the new challenge in this “bigger goldish bowl” and believes his experiences will help him aid officials, which includes humanising them to the public.

“I’ve not been in England for several years now so I need time to evaluate and see how things are working over there,” the 2010 World Cup final referee said.

Howard Webb officiated almost 300 Premier League matches during an 11-year stint in the top flight
Webb officiated almost 300 Premier League matches during an 11-year stint in the top flight (Jon Buckle/PA)

“I know there’s an awful lot of good people over there doing a lot of good work to improve the officiating standards.

“There’s a lot of good officials over there as well working in the highest profile league in the world.

“I think that story needs to be told as well as it can be, draw the curtain back on the work that officials do and just how good they are the vast majority of (the) time.

“If we can do that, then I think ultimately they’ll be seen in a different light.

“I know speaking to people in the US, the way that English game and English officiating is viewed is pretty positive.

Howard Webb took charge of the World Cup and Champions League finals in 2010
Webb took charge of the World Cup and Champions League finals in 2010 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Anything that I can do to help continue the improvement of standards, which is obviously important, but also then show that improvement, I think it’s going to be important part of my job.”

One of those areas is the use of video assistant referees, which Webb oversaw the rollout of in MLS.

PRO’s transparency resources launched during his tenure have been eye-catching, with weekly videos published explaining video review decisions, including showing the in-game communication between officials.

There are also biweekly calls with media to go through video review situations and Webb would like to give better insight into the processes going forwards in England.

“We’ve worked hard, I think, particularly with the advent of VAR, which is a whole new aspect to the game that people were not familiar with at first,” he said.

“Obviously it’s a new initiative and it’s not as new now but I think we’ve done pretty well here in terms of being able to give insights into the way that that works.

“Of course working in the US where video replays are a staple of all the major sports has made that task a little bit easier, I guess.

“But, still, I think there’s ways that we can give extra insight to the fans in England, the stakeholders in England, as to the way that the system is working.

“I’m a strong advocate for VAR. I think it’s been a positive introduction to the game to try to eliminate some clear, match-changing areas that I, as an active official, used to really hate when they happened in my games.

“It wasn’t intentional that you would make an error but sometimes you didn’t have all the information in the moment to make the best decision and now we’ve got a tool that helps us do that.

“I’m a big, big advocate of VAR and I think we just need to make sure that we ensure that people go with us on that VAR journey so that they can see the true value also.”

