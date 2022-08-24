Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 5:14 pm
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide 10,000 dollars (£8,500) in debt cancellation for millions of Americans.

Borrowers who earn less than 125,000 dollars a year, or families earning less than 250,000 dollars, would be eligible for the 10,000 dollars loan forgiveness, Mr Biden announced in a tweet.

For recipients of Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional 10,000 dollars in federal loan debt.

Mr Biden is also extending a pause on federal student loan payments for what he called the “final time” through the end of 2022.

If his plan survives legal challenges that are almost certain to come, it could offer a windfall to a swath of the nation in the run-up to this autumn’s midterm elections.

More than 43 million people have federal student debt, with an average balance of 37,667 dollars, according to federal data.

Nearly a third of borrowers owe less than 10,000 dollars, and about half owe less than 20,000 dollars. The White House estimates that Mr Biden’s announcement would erase the federal student debt of about 20 million people.

Proponents say cancellation will narrow the racial wealth gap — black students are more likely to borrow federal student loans and at higher amounts than others.

Four years after earning bachelor’s degrees, black borrowers owe an average of nearly 25,000 dollars more than their white peers, according to a Brookings Institution study.

Still, the action is unlikely to thrill any of the factions that have been jostling for influence as Mr Biden weighs how much to cancel and for whom.

Mr Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness.

The delay in Mr Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation.

The continuation of the coronavirus pandemic-era payment freeze comes just days before millions of Americans were set to find out when their next student loan bills will be due.

This is the closest the administration has come to hitting the end of the payment freeze extension, with the current pause set to end August 31.

Details of the plan have been kept closely guarded as Mr Biden weighed his options. The administration said on Wednesday the Education Department will release information in the coming weeks for eligible borrowers to sign up for debt relief.

Cancellation for some would be automatic, if the department has access to to their income information, but others would need to fill out a form.

Current students would only be eligible for relief if their loans were originated before July 1, 2022. Mr Biden is also set to propose capping the amount that borrowers pay monthly on undergraduate loans at 5% of their earnings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on loan from Manchester United (Francesco Scaccianoce/PA)
Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan from Manchester United
Ukrainian servicemen fire to Russian positions from anti-aircraft gun in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine (Andrii Marienko/AP)
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine
First lady Jill Biden (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)
Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again
Protesters from various trade unions gather at the government’s Union Buildings in Pretoria (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP)
South African workers march in capital against inflation
Rory McIlroy is bidding to win the FedEx Cup for the third time in Atlanta (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rory McIlroy hoping to ‘finish the PGA Tour season on a high’
The letter was disclosed in a filing posted by the SEC on Wednesday (PA)
US securities regulators question Twitter about how it counts fake accounts
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
LIV Golf rebels are not welcome back – PGA Tour commissioner
(Pervez Masih/AP)
Floods wreak havoc across Pakistan with more than 900 dead since mid-June
Thomas Tuchel was “largely culpable” for the touchline melee which followed Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
A highly provocative act – Thomas Tuchel at fault for clash with Antonio Conte
(AP)
Ukraine braced for heavy attacks as Independence Day marked

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
0
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?