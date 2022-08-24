Rory McIlroy hoping to ‘finish the PGA Tour season on a high’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy hoping to ‘finish the PGA Tour season on a high’

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 5:54 pm
Rory McIlroy is bidding to win the FedEx Cup for the third time in Atlanta (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rory McIlroy is bidding to win the FedEx Cup for the third time in Atlanta (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rory McIlroy will draw on his success off the course as he bids to win an unprecedented third FedEx Cup title and 18million US dollar (£15.2million) first prize in the Tour Championship.

McIlroy and Tiger Woods, who are the only two-time winners of the event, have been instrumental in introducing the significant changes announced by the PGA Tour on Wednesday in response to the threat posed by LIV Golf.

But McIlroy must now turn his attention to on-course matters as he bids to overturn a significant handicap under the controversial system used for the season-finale at East Lake.

Starting in 2019, the player with the most FedEx Cup points starts the Tour Championship on 10 under par, in this case world number one and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

As the second-highest points earner defending champion Patrick Cantlay begins on eight under and so on, on a sliding scale down to the players in 26th to 30th who start on level par.

McIlroy begins the week on four under alongside Open champion Cameron Smith, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka and Sungjae Im, but can draw on memories of starting five shots back in 2019 and still emerging victorious.

“It’s always great to make it to East Lake at the end of the year. It means you’ve had a very solid season,” McIlroy said.

“I’ve had a lot of success at East Lake over the years. This is my ninth time and I’ve won a couple of them. I’ve had chances the majority of the times I’ve been here to win the FedEx Cup.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, left, shakes hands with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan after a press conference at East Lake (Steve Helber/AP)

“Great to have another opportunity to try to do something that no one has ever done before in the short history of what the FedEx Cup is.

“I felt like I got my golf game together a little bit better in Wilmington last week and played OK. I need to make a few more putts this week to have a chance.

“Just want to give it another solid week and try to finish the PGA Tour season on a high before I have a whopping five days off before I go over to Europe and start playing over there.”

Asked if his emergence as a key figure in the future of the PGA Tour was a positive or a negative, McIlroy added: “It’s energising when you can get stuff done.

“When you’re working on stuff for a while and nothing really comes to fruition, yeah, then it starts to become heavy. But when you see progress and you break down a couple of barriers, that’s energising.”

