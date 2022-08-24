15 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 7:54 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 8:24 pm
Ukrainian servicemen fire to Russian positions from anti-aircraft gun in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine (Andrii Marienko/AP)
Ukrainian servicemen fire to Russian positions from anti-aircraft gun in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine (Andrii Marienko/AP)

Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the embattled country’s Independence Day, killing at least 15 people and wounding about 50, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

It comes after the Ukrainian president had warned for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly cruel” this week.

The lethal attack took place in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian news agencies quoted Mr Zelensky as telling the UN Security Council via video.

Ukraine had been bracing for especially heavy attacks surrounding the national holiday that commemorates Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Ukraine also marked the six-month point in the war.

Ahead of Independence Day, Kyiv authorities banned large gatherings in the capital through until Thursday for fear of missile strikes.

Residents of the capital, which has been largely spared in recent months, woke up on Wednesday to air raid sirens, but no immediate strikes followed.

As the day wore on, Russian bombardment was reported in the country’s east, west and central areas, with the most serious attack apparently at the train station.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson marked the holiday with a visit to Kyiv – his third since the war broke out – and other European leaders used the occasion to pledge unwavering support for Ukraine, which is locked in a battle that was widely expected to be a lightning conquest by Moscow but has turned into a grinding war of attrition.

The US announced a major new military aid package totalling nearly three billion dollars to help Ukrainian forces fight for years to come.

“Russian provocations and brutal strikes are a possibility,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement before the train attack was reported.

“Please strictly follow the safety rules. Please observe the curfew. Pay attention to the air sirens.”

Nevertheless, a festive atmosphere prevailed during the day at Kyiv’s Maidan square as thousands of residents posed for pictures next to burned-out Russian tanks put on display.

Folk singers set up, and many revellers – ignoring the sirens – were out and about in traditionally embroidered dresses and shirts.

Others were fearful.

“I can’t sleep at night because of what I see and hear about what is being done in Ukraine,” said a retiree who gave only her first name, Tetyana, her voice shaking with emotion.

“This is not a war. It is the destruction of the Ukrainian people.”

In a holiday message to the country, Mr Zelensky exulted over Ukraine’s success in fending off Moscow’s forces since the invasion, saying: “On February 24, we were told: You have no chance. On August 24, we say: Happy Independence Day, Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, centre right, and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, centre right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

Mr Zelensky also addressed the UN Security Council over Russia’s objections, saying the “security of the entire world” is at stake in Ukraine’s battle against Moscow’s “insane aggression”.

US President Joe Biden said the latest American aid package will allow Ukraine to acquire air defence and artillery systems and other weapons.

“I know this Independence Day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians as thousands have been killed or wounded, millions have been displaced from their homes, and so many others have fallen victim to Russian atrocities and attacks,” Mr Biden said.

“But six months of relentless attacks have only strengthened Ukrainians’ pride in themselves, in their country, and in their 31 years of independence.”

Mr Johnson urged western allies to stand by Ukraine through the winter.

“This is not the time to put forward flimsy negotiating proposals,” he said.

“You can’t negotiate with a bear when it’s eating your leg or with a street robber when he has you pinned to the floor.”

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz rebuked the Kremlin for its “backward imperialism” and declared that Ukraine “will drive away the dark shadow of war because it is strong and brave, because it has friends in Europe and all over the world”.

A car bombing outside Moscow that killed the 29-year-old daughter of right-wing Russian political theorist Alexander Dugin on Saturday also heightened fears that Russia might intensify attacks on Ukraine this week.

Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the death of Darya Dugina, a pro-Kremlin TV commentator.

Ukraine has denied any involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have encountered unexpectedly stiff Ukrainian resistance in their invasion and abandoned their effort to storm the capital in the spring.

The fighting has turned into a slog that has reduced neighbourhoods to rubble and sent shock waves through the world economy.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking on Wednesday at a meeting of his counterparts from a security organisation dominated by Russia and China, claimed the slow pace of Moscow’s military action was due to what he said was an effort to spare civilians.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted civilian areas in cities, including hospitals and a Mariupol theatre where hundreds of people were taking shelter.

But Mr Shoigu said Russia is carrying out strikes with precision weapons against Ukrainian military targets, and “everything is done to avoid civilian casualties”.

People walk around destroyed Russian military vehicles installed in Kyiv, Ukraine
People walk around destroyed Russian military vehicles installed in Kyiv, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

“Undoubtedly, it slows down the pace of the offensive, but we do it deliberately,” he said.

He also criticised the US and its allies for “continuing to pump weapons into Ukraine”, saying the aid is dragging out the conflict and increasing casualties.

On the battlefield, Russian forces struck several towns and villages in Donetsk province in the east over 24 hours, killing one person, authorities said.

A building materials superstore in the city of Donetsk was hit by a shell and erupted in flames, the mayor said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians again shelled the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, damaging several buildings and wounding two people, authorities said.

Russian troops also shelled the city of Zaporizhzhia, but no casualties were reported.

Also, Russian rockets struck unspecified targets in the Khmelnytskyi region, about 180 miles west of Kyiv, the regional governor said.

Attacks there have been infrequent.

