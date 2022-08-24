Luis Sinisterra stars as Leeds brush aside Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luis Sinisterra stars as Leeds brush aside Barnsley

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 9:51 pm
Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring for Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)
Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring for Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)

Luis Sinisterra stole the show on his full debut as Leeds beat Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 3-1 to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Colombia winger, signed from Feyenoord for a reported £22.5million, scored a brilliant first-half opener and had a hand in Leeds’ two other goals.

Sinisterra won a first-half penalty, converted by Mateusz Klich, and after Mads Andersen had headed Barnsley back into it before the break, the South American’s deflected cross was turned home by Klich.

Barnsley, relegated to Sky Bet League One last season, made a real fight of it after a much-changed Leeds side – head coach Jesse Marsch made nine changes – threatened to blow them away.

Callum Styles saw his first-half penalty hit a post and felt he should have had another spot-kick in the second period.

Sinisterra gave Leeds a 21st-minute lead, turning inside and curling a right-footed shot into the top corner.

Klich converted a 32nd-minute penalty after Sinisterra had been hauled down by Conor McCarthy, but Barnsley dragged themselves back into it through Andersen’s diving header.

The visitors spurned a golden chance to level just before half-time when Styles’ low spot-kick struck the woodwork after he had gone down under Adam Forshaw’s challenge.

Leeds regrouped after making a double substitution at half-time – Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch replaced skipper Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente – and regained their two-goal advantage in the 57th minute.

Sinisterra’s cross was blocked and rebounded to Klich, who curled home his second of the match from 12 yards.

Barnsley’s appeals for a second penalty were waved away after Styles went tumbling and, after Sinisterra had been withdrawn to a standing ovation, a full-blooded derby ignited in the 67th minute.

Players from both sides charged into a melee after Liam Kitching’s challenge on Cody Drameh, resulting in both players, plus Leeds defender Leo Hjelde, receiving yellow cards.

Sinisterra’s replacement Marc Roca and fellow substitute Rodrigo both went close to adding to Leeds’ tally as Barnsley battled hard to the final whistle.

