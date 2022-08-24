Eddie Howe tight-lipped over Newcastle link with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe tight-lipped over Newcastle link with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 11:09 pm
Manager Eddie Howe remained tight-lipped over Newcastle’s link with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manager Eddie Howe remained tight-lipped over Newcastle’s link with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak (Richard Sellers/PA)

Manager Eddie Howe expects Newcastle to make “at least one” more signing before the transfer window closes amid speculation they are closing in on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

With uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Callum Wilson, who has this week been sent for a scan on a tight hamstring, there are reports stating Newcastle are close to agreeing a fee with La Real for Isak.

Howe, speaking after Newcastle moved into the Carabao Cup third round with a hard-fought 2-1 win at League Two Tranmere, was tight-lipped about the rumours but anticipates more incomings before next Thursday.

“It’s difficult to put a number on it but at least one,” said Howe, who has brought in Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Matt Targett this summer.

“We were looking at the attacking areas of the pitch, I don’t think that’s a huge secret. I won’t go into any more detail on that.”

Howe made 10 changes to his XI from the 3-3 draw against Manchester City, with only Joe Willock keeping his spot as the likes of Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood made their first starts of the season.

Newcastle fell behind midway through the first half as Elliott Nevitt put the finishing touch to a slick attack while Emil Krafth was stretchered off and Lascelles took a blow to the face.

Moments after replacing Krafth, Kieran Trippier delivered a corner to the back post which Lascelles, still bleeding from his nose, netted on the rebound after his header was blocked in the 40th minute.

Another corner from Trippier, this time to the near post, allowed an unmarked Wood to glance beyond Tranmere goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt in the 52nd minute before Newcastle withstood a few nervy moments to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. They will face Crystal Palace in the third round.

“It was hard-fought, competitive, they were very good defensively and physically,” Howe added.

“It was a good examination of our attitude, our organisation and our commitment and the lads passed the test with flying colours. They managed a difficult last 20 minutes superbly.

“This wasn’t about free-flowing football as much as we wanted it to be. We didn’t really get in any rhythm with the ball. Although we had a lot of it, I don’t think we penetrated enough.

“But what we did do well is we dug in and found a way to win.”

Howe, though, was downbeat about Krafth, adding: “It doesn’t look good but I don’t know to the extent of how bad it is. He was in a lot of pain when he came off the pitch.”

