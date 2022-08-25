Jury finds in favour of Kobe Bryant’s widow in trial over crash photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jury finds in favour of Kobe Bryant’s widow in trial over crash photos

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 4:08 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 9:24 am
A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow 16 million dollars (£13.6 million) for emotional distress caused by emergency service workers taking and sharing pictures of the NBA star’s body (AP Photo/Jae C Hong)
A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow 16 million dollars (£13.6 million) for emotional distress caused by emergency service workers taking and sharing pictures of the NBA star’s body (AP Photo/Jae C Hong)

A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow 16 million dollars (£13.6 million) for emotional distress caused by emergency service workers taking and sharing pictures of the NBA star’s body.

Bryant was travelling with 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were aboard crashed into hills in Calabasas west of Los Angeles on January 26 2020.

The nine jurors unanimously agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that the photos invaded her privacy and caused emotional distress. She cried quietly as it was read.

The jury deliberated for four-and-a-half hours before reaching the verdict on Kobe Bryant Day, which is celebrated in LA on August 24 because it represents his jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — and is the day after his birthday. He would have turned 44 on Tuesday.

After the verdict, Mrs Bryant posted a photo on Instagram of herself with her husband and daughter.

“All for you!” the caption read. “I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!”

An attorney for the county declined to comment on the verdict outside the courtroom.

The pictures were shared mostly between employees of the LA County sheriff’s and fire departments including by some who were playing video games and attending an awards banquet.

They were also seen by some of their spouses and in one case by a bartender at a bar where a deputy was drinking.

Mrs Bryant tearfully testified during the 11-day trial that news of the photos compounded her still-raw grief a month after losing her husband and daughter, and that she still has panic attacks at the thought that they might still be out there.

“I live in fear every day of being on social media and these popping up,” she testified. “I live in fear of my daughters being on social media and these popping up.”

Her co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were also among the nine people killed in the crash, was awarded 15 million dollars (£12.75 million).

Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Mrs Bryant leaves the courthouse with her daughter, Natalia, left, and soccer player Sydney Leroux (AP Photo/Jae C Hong)

“We’re grateful for a jury and a judge who gave us a fair trial,” said Mr Chester’s lawyer Jerry Jackson.

Mrs Bryant’s attorneys did not give jurors a dollar amount they thought their client deserved, but Mr Chester’s attorney gave them suggested guidelines that would have meant tens of millions for each plaintiff.

Mrs Bryant and her attorney declined comment outside court on Wednesday. Her face was still streaked with tears as she walked past TV cameras and dozens of reporters and climbed into an SUV.

Her lawyer Luis Li told jurors that the close-up photos had no official or investigative purpose, and were mere “visual gossip” shared out of a gruesome curiosity.

County attorney J Mira Hashmall argued during the trial that the photos were a necessary tool for assessing the situation.

She acknowledged that they should not have been shared with everyone who saw them. But she emphasised that the photos had never appeared publicly, and had never even been seen by the plaintiffs.

She said that meant that sheriff Alex Villanueva and other officials had taken decisive and effective action when they ordered those who had the photos to delete them.

Federal safety officials blamed pilot error for the crash.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)
‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships
Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Court in Pakistan bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan
French President Emmanuel Macron (PA)
French leader Macron heads to Algeria in bid to heal wounds
Six British sides will be among the 32 teams in Europe’s premier club competition (Adam Davy/PA)
British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place
(US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California via AP)
California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals
Jack Draper (pictured) defeated Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/AP)
Jack Draper hopes to take confidence from impressive victory over Dominic Thiem
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (AP Photo)
Ukrainian fears run high over fighting near nuclear plant
Pope Francis with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill (Gregorio Borgia, Pool/AP)
Russian patriarch cancels event where he was to meet pope
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Japan police chief to resign over shooting of former prime minister
Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0