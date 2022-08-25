British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 8:25 am
Six British sides will be among the 32 teams in Europe’s premier club competition (Adam Davy/PA)
Six British sides will be among the 32 teams in Europe’s premier club competition (Adam Davy/PA)

The draw for the Champions League group stage takes place on Thursday in Istanbul.

Six British sides will be among the 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four in Europe’s premier club competition.

Here, the PA news agency looks at all the key information.

Who are the British teams in the draw?

Last year's finalists Liverpool are involved again
Last year’s finalists Liverpool are involved again (Peter Byrne/PA)

English champions Manchester City are joined by the rest of last season’s top four in the Premier League – Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham. Scottish champions Celtic and fierce rivals Rangers are also involved this year.

Two teams from Scotland?

Yes, for the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Scottish Premiership will have two clubs in the group stage. Scotland’s improved UEFA coefficient ranking meant Celtic qualified automatically, while Rangers came through qualifiers against Union Saint Gilloise and PSV Eindhoven.

Can the British teams face each other?

Teams from the same league cannot meet in the group stage, but there is nothing to stop an English team being drawn against a Scottish opponent.

How does the draw work?

Clubs have been split into four pots, with one team from each making up a group. Pot one is made up of holders Real Madrid, the other champions of Europe’s biggest leagues and Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt. The other pots are based on how well teams have done in Europe over the past five seasons.

Which pot are the British teams in?

  • Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Man City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, Porto, Ajax.
  • Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham.
  • Dortmund, Salzburg, Shakhtar, Inter Milan, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting, Leverkusen.
  • Rangers, Dinamo Zagreb, Marseille, Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa.

City are in pot one, while Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are in the second. Celtic and Rangers are in the fourth pot.

What would a ‘group of death’ look like?

There is the possibility of some heavyweight groups. City could end up with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille, while Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Marseille is a possibility for the other English clubs. Celtic and Rangers could find themselves with Paris St Germain, Liverpool and Inter.

What time is the draw?

It is scheduled to start at 5pm BST.

And when do the games take place?

The first group matches will take place on September 6/7, with the final round on November 1/2.

