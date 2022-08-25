‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 10:03 am
Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)
Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)

Tom Pidcock does not mean to sound arrogant when discussing his chances at this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, but he knows he should win.

The reigning Olympic champion is the man to beat in Les Gets, France, on Sunday, having stormed to the European title in Munich last week.

“I’m the favourite to win,” Pidcock told the PA news agency. “If nothing goes wrong, I should win. But I need to make sure nothing goes wrong.”

Such expectations were something Pidcock had to deal with when dominating under-23 and junior races across road, mountain biking and cyclo-cross, and something the 23-year-old now carries into elite events.

“I don’t think about it but I guess it would be a disappointment if I didn’t win,” he added. “The thing I’ve got used to is only being able to meet expectations. I’ve had to change my mindset going into elite races because I can’t take winning for granted.

“At juniors and under-23s I could win at will, and there I could only meet expectations, I couldn’t exceed them.”

“But at the Olympics, (eight weeks after) breaking my collarbone, that’s where I learned to celebrate, to appreciate, to take time to soak in my successes.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Pidcock’s enjoyed a breakthrough moment with Olympic gold in Tokyo (PA)

Tokyo success has not changed the Yorkshireman’s life – though it did change his right wrist, where the Olympic rings are now tattooed.

“I always said I’d never get a tattoo,” he said. “So I guess that’s what the Olympics meant to me…

“In the Olympics if you win a gold medal it doesn’t matter if you’re the world champion at dominoes – you win a gold medal and everybody cares so in that sense it’s bigger.

“But then the most iconic thing in cycling is the world champions’ jersey. The world championships is the race that motivates me the most…

Tom Pidcock won two races in the Mountain Bike World Cup series in May (Red Bull).

“The only thing bigger than a world championships is arguably winning the Tour de France.”

There may well come a time for that in Pidcock’s career, though such goals will not be a focus before Paris 2024, where he wants to defend his Olympic mountain bike title and challenge for another on the road.

So much Pidcock touches turns to gold. Of this year’s achievements many would argue his cyclo-cross world title, won in January, and his European mountain bike title are both secondary to the stunning solo stage win he took on the Alpe d’Huez in his debut Tour de France last month.

It must infuriate mountain bike specialists that Pidcock can be winning on one of the Tour’s most famous mountains one month, then beating them all at the Euros a few weeks later. Pidcock thinks they should take a look in the mirror.

“I think mountain bikers, they don’t do that much training,” he said. “In my opinion not enough. It seems to be more about technical skills but the place where you make the difference is on the climbs. I think it’s the culture of mountain biking.”

Pidcock is certainly not guilty of that. He rode much of the way from Munich to his base this week in Morzine, a town where he spent many summer holidays in his youth.

Setting out from a secluded but spacious private chalet, Pidcock has spent the week riding three, four or five-hour blocks on the road – with his mountain bike not scheduled for a spin before a recon of the worlds course on Friday.

Success this week would see Pidcock head to next month’s road world championships in Wollongong, Australia, with a shot at the unprecedented treble of being world champion in the three disciplines in the same year.

“The world championships has always been the biggest thing to me, the rainbow jersey” he said. “Every year the best rider on the day wins the world champions’ jersey. That has been the main thing that has inspired me in cycling.”

::Tom Pidcock is a Red Bull athlete. Watch Tom in action at the 2022 UCI MTB World Championships this weekend on Red Bull TV.

