I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht – Kevin Trapp turns down Manchester United

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has revealed he has turned down an approach from Manchester United.

The Premier League club had been linked with the Germany international as they look to provide cover and increase competition for first-choice David De Gea.

Reports suggested the Europa League winners valued the 32-year-old at around £21million but, after consideration, Trapp has decided not to move.

In a message posted on the club’s Twitter account, Trapp said: “There have been a lot of reports about interest from Manchester United.

“It’s true that a written offer was tabled. Since it came from such a world-famous club, of course I considered it.

“Yesterday I informed the management of both clubs that I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht. We’ve made history here together and experienced some unforgettable things. I have absolute faith in us!”

Eintracht will play in the Champions League this season, a competition United missed out on.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 3, 2022.

Trapp rejoined Eintracht four years ago after a spell at Paris St Germain.

United, who allowed Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan, have also been linked with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after the Slovakian did not feature in the Magpies’ Carabao Cup tie at Tranmere on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, United’s new midfield signing Casemiro has said he is the “happiest man alive” after signing for the club.

United completed a deal worth around £60million for the Brazil international on Monday.

The 30-year-old joins the Red Devils after winning five Champions League titles and three LaLiga crowns with Real Madrid.

Casemiro has fond memories of Old Trafford after playing there in a youth tournament with Sao Paulo as a 15-year-old and is pleased to be back.

He told United’s website: “Obviously when I played in that Nike Cup I would have liked to come here and now that I’m here again I’m the happiest man alive.

“I can’t wait to produce on the pitch and help out my team-mates and to help Manchester United to win games and to go on to win trophies.

“It’s the biggest club in England, so I’m really happy and just can’t wait to get going.

“The Premier League is a dream to play in. It’s a wonderful league.”