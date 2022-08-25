I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht – Kevin Trapp turns down Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht – Kevin Trapp turns down Manchester United

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 10:48 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 12:35 pm
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp has turned down a move to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has revealed he has turned down an approach from Manchester United.

The Premier League club had been linked with the Germany international as they look to provide cover and increase competition for first-choice David De Gea.

Reports suggested the Europa League winners valued the 32-year-old at around £21million but, after consideration, Trapp has decided not to move.

In a message posted on the club’s Twitter account, Trapp said: “There have been a lot of reports about interest from Manchester United.

“It’s true that a written offer was tabled. Since it came from such a world-famous club, of course I considered it.

“Yesterday I informed the management of both clubs that I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht. We’ve made history here together and experienced some unforgettable things. I have absolute faith in us!”

Eintracht will play in the Champions League this season, a competition United missed out on.

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 3, 2022.

Trapp rejoined Eintracht four years ago after a spell at Paris St Germain.

United, who allowed Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan, have also been linked with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after the Slovakian did not feature in the Magpies’ Carabao Cup tie at Tranmere on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, United’s new midfield signing Casemiro has said he is the “happiest man alive” after signing for the club.

United completed a deal worth around £60million for the Brazil international on Monday.

The 30-year-old joins the Red Devils after winning five Champions League titles and three LaLiga crowns with Real Madrid.

Casemiro has fond memories of Old Trafford after playing there in a youth tournament with Sao Paulo as a 15-year-old and is pleased to be back.

He told United’s website: “Obviously when I played in that Nike Cup I would have liked to come here and now that I’m here again I’m the happiest man alive.

“I can’t wait to produce on the pitch and help out my team-mates and to help Manchester United to win games and to go on to win trophies.

“It’s the biggest club in England, so I’m really happy and just can’t wait to get going.

“The Premier League is a dream to play in. It’s a wonderful league.”

