Premier League clubs hit a new high with summer transfer window spending

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 1:07 pm
Darwin Nunez fetched the biggest fee of a record summer of spending (Adam Davy/PA)
Darwin Nunez fetched the biggest fee of a record summer of spending (Adam Davy/PA)

Premier League clubs have already broken their spending record for a summer transfer window with the deadline still a week away, according to analysis from Deloitte.

Gross spending in the top flight stood at £1.5billion at the start of Thursday, exceeding 2017’s record of £1.43bn spent in a summer window.

It is also more than the £1.44bn spent in the whole of last season and, with the all-time record for a Premier League season standing at £1.86bn – also in 2017-18 – it is not out of the question that the summer window alone could surpass that mark.

Premier League summer transfer spending (grpahic)
Premier League clubs have already broken their summer spending record (PA graphic)

Chris Wood, assistant director in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, said: “The record levels of spending that we’ve seen in this summer transfer window so far provides a sign that the business models of Premier League clubs are rebounding post-Covid.

“Whilst this is encouraging, the importance of clubs establishing responsible and sustainable spending policies cannot be overstated. Clubs must balance their desire to be competitive on-pitch with the need to protect long-term financial and operational viability.”

Premier League clubs have signed 135 players this summer, already more than in the 2019 or 2020 summer windows and closing on last August’s 148. Two-thirds of those have seen a fee paid, including 14 separate players moving for reported fees in excess of £30million.

That list is topped by Darwin Nunez’s £85.5m move to Liverpool, while Chelsea have spent a reported £60m on Marc Cucurella, £47.5m on Raheem Sterling and £34m on Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, left, and Kalidou Koulibaly, right, sandwich Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski
Chelsea’s moves for Marc Cucurella, left, and Kalidou Koulibaly, right, have contributed to record summer spending (John Walton/PA)

Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have each spent two fees over £30m and Tottenham laid out £60m to bring striker Richarlison from Everton, while Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves have also contributed to the figure. Morgan Gibbs-White’s move from the latter to Nottingham Forest could join the list if he triggers the add-ons in the deal.

The record 2017 window included Romelu Lukaku’s £75m move to Manchester United and Chelsea’s £60m capture of Alvaro Morata, while Manchester City spent big on Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Ederson. The January window then included big-money moves for centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Aymeric Laporte to Liverpool and City respectively and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal.

