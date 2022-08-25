Robot issue delays fuel removal from Fukushima nuclear plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Robot issue delays fuel removal from Fukushima nuclear plant

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 3:14 pm
The contaminated Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station (Alamy/PA)
The contaminated Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station (Alamy/PA)

The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant has said it is further postponing the start of the removal of highly radioactive melted fuel from its damaged reactors because of delays in the development of a remote-controlled robotic arm.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) had originally planned to begin removing melted fuel from the Unit 2 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi plant last year, 10 years after the disaster triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

That plan was postponed until later this year, and now will be delayed further until about autumn next year because of additional work needed to improve the performance of the robotic arm, Tepco said.

The giant arm, jointly developed by Veolia Nuclear Solutions of Britain and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has been transported to Japan and is being adjusted at a testing facility south of the Fukushima plant.

Nuclear waste being stored at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant (Alamy/PA)

The delay will not affect the overall decommissioning at the plant, which is expected to take 30-40 years, Tepco said. Experts have said the completion target is too optimistic.

During the accident, an estimated 880 tons of highly radioactive nuclear fuel in the three damaged reactors melted and fell to the bottom of their primary containment vessels, where it hardened, most likely mixed with broken parts of the reactor and the concrete foundation. Its removal is by far the toughest challenge of the decommissioning process.

Tepco has made progress in assessing the condition of the fuel in the reactors in recent years by sending remote-controlled robots inside the primary containment vessels. But data and images provided by the probes are still partial, and experts say it is too early to imagine when or how the clean-up will end.

The continuing need to cool the fuel remaining in the reactors has resulted in massive amounts of treated but still radioactive used cooling water that is being stored in about 1,000 tanks on the grounds of the plant.

The government has announced a plan to start releasing the stored water into the sea after further treatment and dilution in the spring of 2023, a plan that has been fiercely opposed by local residents, the fishing community and neighbouring countries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Gianluca Scamacca could be in line for a Premier League start (Nigel French/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes
West Ham have reached the group stages of the Conference League (Johnny Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
West Ham cruise past Viborg and into Europa Conference League group stage
President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/PA)
Pair plead guilty over scheme to sell diary of Joe Biden’s daughter
Liverpool will play Rangers in the Champions League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool and Rangers drawn together in Champions League group stage
Dele Alli has joined Besiktas on loan from Everton (Adam Davy/PA)
Dele Alli departs Everton for season-long Besiktas loan
Emma Raducanu begins the defence of her trophy against Alize Cornet (PA)
Emma Raducanu handed Alize Cornet test to kick off US Open defence
Former President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Wisconsin (Morry Gash/AP/PA)
Officials ordered to make public redacted version of Trump search affidavit
James Coddington was executed for a 1997 murder (Oklahoma Department of Corrections/AP/PA)
Man given lethal injection for 1997 hammer killing
The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders in Latvia (Kaspars Krafts/F64/AP/PA)
Soviet-era monument’s obelisk comes down in Latvia
Yekaterinburg ex-mayor Yevgeny Roizman stands in a cage at a court room during a hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Thursday, August 25, 2022 (AP/PA)
Russian court frees ex-mayor but he still faces charges for Ukraine remarks

More from Press and Journal

Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0