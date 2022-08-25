Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid due to fire damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid due to fire damage

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 4:24 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 8:50 pm
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station (AP/PA)
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station (AP/PA)

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily cut off from the electrical grid on Thursday because of fire damage.

The incident caused a blackout in the region and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster.

The complex, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, has been occupied by Russian forces and operated by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the six-month-old war.

Ukraine has claimed Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility.

On Thursday, the plant was cut off from the grid for the first time in its history after fires damaged the last operating regular transmission line, according to Ukraine’s nuclear power agency, Energoatom.

UKRAINE Russia
(PA Graphics)

It was not immediately clear whether the damaged line carried outgoing electricity or incoming power, needed for the reactors’ vital cooling systems.

A back-up line supplying electricity from another plant remained in place, Energoatom said.

The entire Zaporizhzhia region lost power, according to Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russia-installed governor.

As a result of the damage, the two reactors still in use, out of the plant’s six, went offline, he said, but one was quickly restored, as was electricity to the area.

Mr Balitsky blamed the transmission-line damage on a Ukrainian attack. Energoatom blamed “actions of the invaders”.

Many nuclear power plants are designed to automatically shut down or at least reduce reactor output in the event of a loss of outgoing transmission lines.

The UN’s International Atomic Agency said Ukraine informed it that the reactors’ emergency protection systems were triggered and all safety systems remained operational.

The three regular transmission lines to the plant are out of service because of previous war damage.

A loss of power to the Zaporizhzhia reactors’ cooling systems could cause a nuclear meltdown, a major concern of experts and residents warily watching the fighting.

“Anybody who understands nuclear safety issues has been trembling for the last six months,” Mycle Schneider, a consultant and co-ordinator of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report, said before the latest incident.

Ukraine cannot simply shut down its nuclear plants during the war because it is heavily reliant on them. Its 15 reactors at four stations provide about half of its electricity.

Still, an armed conflict near a working atomic plant is troubling for many experts and people living nearby.

That fear is palpable just across the Dnieper River in Nikopol, where residents have been under nearly constant Russian shelling since July 12, with eight people killed, 850 buildings damaged and over half the population of 100,000 fleeing the city.

Fighting in early March caused a brief fire at the plant’s training complex that officials said did not result in the release of any radiation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia’s military actions there amount to “nuclear blackmail”.

