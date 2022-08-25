Soviet-era monument’s obelisk comes down in Latvia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Soviet-era monument’s obelisk comes down in Latvia

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 4:56 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 5:10 pm
The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders in Latvia (Kaspars Krafts/F64/AP/PA)
The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders in Latvia (Kaspars Krafts/F64/AP/PA)

A concrete obelisk with Soviet stars at the top that was the centerpiece of a monument commemorating the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany has been taken down in Latvia’s capital.

Heavy machinery was spotted behind a green privacy screen fence at the foot of the nearly 80-metre obelisk shortly before its removal. The column, which had stood like a high-rise in the landscape of downtown Riga, crashed into a nearby pond at Victory Park.

A leading Latvian media outlet broadcast the event live, showing onlookers cheering and applauding as the obelisk fell.

Latvia Soviet Monument
The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders falls during demolition in Riga, Latvia (Kaspars Krafts/F64/AP/PA)

The obelisk, which comprised five spires with three Soviet stars at the top, stood between two groups of statues — a band of three Red Army soldiers and on the other side a woman representing the “Motherland” with her arms held high.

The monument was built in 1985 while Latvia was still part of the Soviet Union. It had stirred controversy since Latvia regained independence in 1991 and eventually became a Nato and European Union member.

The country shares a 133-mile border with Russia and has a large ethnic Russian population. On Russia’s annual Victory Day, which commemorates the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War, people gathered in front of the Riga monument to lay flowers.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has prompted authorities in several eastern European countries to hasten the removal of symbols from their communist eras.

Latvia Soviet Monument
Ruins of the Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders seen after its demolition in Riga, Latvia (Roman Koksarov/AP/PA)

Latvia’s parliament voted to approve the demolition of the Victory Park monument in May, and the Riga City Council followed suit.

Work to clear away the monument started three days ago with the removal of statues. The area was then cordoned off and authorities issued a flight ban for drones over it.

Police temporarily closed traffic near the park on Thursday, citing security reasons.

