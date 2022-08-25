Liverpool and Rangers drawn together in Champions League group stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Liverpool and Rangers drawn together in Champions League group stage

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 6:37 pm
The Champions League group stage draw was made on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Champions League group stage draw was made on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool will face Rangers in a battle of Britain after the pair were drawn together in the Champions League group stage.

The Reds, who were beaten finalists last season, have never played the Scottish giants in a competitive fixture, but they will meet twice in Group A.

Rangers booked their place in the group stage for the first time since 2010-11 by beating PSV in the final qualification round.

They will return to Holland as Dutch champions Ajax were also drawn in Group A, along with Serie A side Napoli.

Erling Haaland will get a speedy reunion with former club Borussia Dortmund after Manchester City were drawn against the German club in Group G.

The Norway striker swapped the Bundesliga for the Premier League this summer but will get the chance for a Signal Iduna Park farewell.

City, beaten in last season’s semi-finals, were also drawn against Sevilla and FC Copenhagen as they try and win the competition for the first time.

Celtic will face defending champions Real Madrid in a glamour tie in Group F.

The Scottish champions will also play RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk as they return to the group stage for the first time since 2017.

AC Milan defender Fiyako Tomori will come up against his former club Chelsea after the pair were drawn in Group E.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will also face Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb and will be favourites to progress to the knockout stage.

Tottenham were handed a favourable-looking draw.

Erling Haaland will make a quick return to Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland will make a quick return to Borussia Dortmund (Martin Rickett/PA)

Spurs, finalists in 2019 and back in the tournament for the first time since 2020 after a late-season rally under Antonio Conte last term, were drawn in Group D against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting and Marseille.

All six British teams will have been delighted to avoid Group C.

Robert Lewandowski will also return to his former club as Barcelona were drawn with six-time champions Bayern Munich, who he left in the summer.

Inter Milan also join them in a group stacked with some of European football’s biggest names, with Viktoria Plzen the firm outsiders.

Group H also looks entertaining as Paris St Germain, Juventus and Benfica are joined by Maccabi Haifa.

Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge were drawn in Group B.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Matt Penney has joined Motherwell (Nigel French/PA)
Motherwell complete loan deal for Ipswich full-back Matt Penney
Casemiro has arrived at Manchester United (David Davies/PA)
Casemiro ready for action at Manchester United – Thursday’s sporting social
James Anderson felt South Africa played into England’s hands (David Davies/Pa)
James Anderson felt South Africa played into England’s hands by batting
West Ham have reached the group stages of the Conference League (Johnny Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
West Ham cruise past Viborg and into Europa Conference League group stage
Zak Crawley, left, gets a deserved pat on the back from England team-mate Jonny Bairstow (David Davies/PA)
Zak Crawley helps England end opening day of second SA Test in strong position
Celtic’s Moritz Jenz is happy to face Real Madrid in the Champions League (Steve Welsh/PA)
Moritz Jenz looking forward to ‘fantastic evening’ as Celtic draw Real Madrid
Paddy Madden (left) should be back for Stockport (Simon Marper/PA)
Stockport duo in line for return against Swindon
Stuart Broad and James Anderson claimed three wickets apiece (David Davies/PA)
England make swift progress on opening day of second South Africa Test
Former Hull forward Mallik Wilks is in line for his Sheffield Wednesday debut (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday newcomer Mallik Wilks in contention against Forest Green
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson has received some welcome injury news (Tim Goode/PA)
Carlisle trio Ryan Edmondson, Morgan Feeney and Owen Moxon back in training

More from Press and Journal

Police superintendent Stewart Mackie said with rural areas, particularly in the Highlands, diversion options are sparse.
Body found in Nairn
Coastguards received the call at 5.50pm.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
Gold Medal winner Jamie Forrester of Mull. Picture taken by Sandy McCook 
GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games
0
A physiotherapist has been struck off. Photo: Shutterstock.
Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients
0
The Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup 1st Round. Bellslea Park. Fraserburgh (b+w) v Ross County. Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan and Ross County's James Wallace. 06/08/19 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh
The incident occurred near Kyle of Lochalsh north of the A87. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall