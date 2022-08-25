Pair plead guilty over scheme to sell diary of Joe Biden’s daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Pair plead guilty over scheme to sell diary of Joe Biden’s daughter

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 7:16 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:30 pm
President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/PA)
President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/PA)

Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to sell a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas for 40,000 US dollars (£33,805), prosecutors have said.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams’ office said.

“Harris and Kurlander sought to profit from their theft of another person’s personal property and they now stand convicted of a federal felony as a result,” Mr Williams said in a statement.

Harris’ lawyer Sam Talkin said she “has accepted responsibility for her conduct and looks forward to moving on with her life”. Kurlander’s lawyer Florian Miedel declined to comment.

While authorities did not identify Ashley Biden or the organisation that paid, the details of the investigation have been laid out in court filings and public statements from Project Veritas.

Ms Biden was moving out of a friend’s home in Delray Beach, Florida, in spring 2020 when she stored the diary, tax records, a digital device with family photos, a mobile phone and other items there, prosecutors said in a court filing.

They said Harris then moved into the same room, stole the items and got in touch with Kurlander, who contacted Project Veritas, which asked for photos of the material and then paid for the two to bring it to New York.

Project Veritas staffers met with the pair in New York and dispatched them back to Florida to retrieve more of Ms Biden’s items from the home, which they did and turned the material over to a local Project Veritas worker who brought it to New York, prosecutors said.

The activist group, which considers itself a news organisation, paid the two 20,000 dollars (£16,908) apiece, prosecutors said.

Project Veritas has said it received the diary from “tipsters” who said it had been abandoned in a room. The activist group said it turned the journal over to law enforcement and never did anything illegal.

Founder James O’Keefe has said Project Veritas ultimately did not publish information from the diary because it could not confirm it belonged to Ms Biden.

Project Veritas is best known for conducting hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labour organisations and Democratic politicians.

