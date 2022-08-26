Matt Fitzpatrick finishes first round six shots off world number one’s lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Matt Fitzpatrick finishes first round six shots off world number one’s lead

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 9:53 am
England’s Matt Fitzpatrick has finished the first round of the season ending Tour Championship at six shots off world number one Scottie Scheffler’s lead of 15 under at East Lake, Atlanta (Steve Helber/AP)
England’s Matt Fitzpatrick has finished the first round of the season ending Tour Championship at six shots off world number one Scottie Scheffler’s lead of 15 under at East Lake, Atlanta (Steve Helber/AP)

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick has finished the first round of the season-ending Tour Championship six shots off world number one Scottie Scheffler’s lead of 15 under at East Lake, Atlanta.

The Brit, who won his first major at the 2022 US Open, started on three under and shot an impressive six-under-par 64 to finish the day in third place.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, dropped four shots in his first two holes but bounced back to finish the day on seven under.

Scheffler took advantage of his 10 under start which was awarded for his accumulated points on the PGA Tour, and was at the top of the standings when the first round kicked off on Thursday.

Players start the Georgia event with their shot advantages determined by their place in the FedEx Cup standings.

McIlroy started the day on four under and, after immediately giving up his advantage, got back on track thanks to five birdies in his final seven holes.

American Xander Schauffele’s 66 put him second on 10 under, while Chilean Joaquin Niemann’s 64 left him on eight under. The latter was joined by the second-highest points earner, defending champion Patrick Cantlay of the US, thanks to a closing eagle for a 70.

British Open champion Cameron Smith, playing for the first time since the opening FedEx Cup playoffs event due to a hip injury, still managed a 67 and joined McIlroy at eight shots back.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson anticipates tough challenge against Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian are St Mirren’s biggest test so far this season – Stephen Robinson
Scott Arfield and John Lundstram celebrate Champions League qualification (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Scott Arfield can’t wait to see ‘sensational’ Rangers support at Anfield
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker expects a reaction from Liverpool (Phil Noble/PA)
Scott Parker warns of Liverpool backlash as Bournemouth head to Anfield
Steven Hammell wants more players (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell still scouring the market as Motherwell look for options
Everton manager Frank Lampard insists the club will sign a new striker (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Frank Lampard adamant Everton will sign a striker before transfer deadline
Sweden’s Alexander Isak (right) is closing in on a move from Real Sociedad to Newcastle (Jane Barlow/PA)
Eddie Howe hopeful Alexander Isak will be signed in time to face Wolves
Craig Gordon was struck by an object against Zurich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
There’s no excuse for it – Craig Gordon hit by a coin during Hearts…
Angel Di Maria joined Manchester United, on this day in 2014 (Peter Byrne/PA)
On this day 2014: Angel Di Maria completes British record £59.7m move to Man…
Serena Williams is set to wave farewell to tennis in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)
Serena Williams prepares for emotional final tournament at US Open
Jesse Marsch has not given up on Leeds’ search for a new striker (Nigel French/PA)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch still in hunt for striker ahead of transfer deadline

More from Press and Journal

Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0
Cove Rangers striker Mitchel Megginson. Photos by Dave Cowe
'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…