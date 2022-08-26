Philippines inmates protest against prison food and warden by climbing on roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Philippines inmates protest against prison food and warden by climbing on roof

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 9:59 am
Filipino inmates stand on top of the roof of a prison building as they protest in Pototan town, Iloilo province, central Philippines (Fred Pasgala/AP)
Filipino inmates stand on top of the roof of a prison building as they protest in Pototan town, Iloilo province, central Philippines (Fred Pasgala/AP)

Inmates at a crowded Philippines prison climbed on to the roof to protest with raised fists and placards – saying they are not being well fed and demanding the warden’s removal, officials said.

The warden was immediately suspended after the crowd of around 100 prisoners’ noisy demonstration, which ended peacefully as they dispersed on Wednesday morning and were taken back to their cells in Pototan, Iloilo.

They face an investigation and possible disciplinary action, officials added.

Pictures of the rare protest, which showed the inmates on the roof of a building facing a prison gate, where journalists later gathered, were posted on Facebook and quickly drew attention in a country with some of the world’s most congested jails.

One placard read: “We’re hungry, warden get out.”

Filipino inmates stand on top of the roof of a prison building as they protest in Pototan town, Iloilo province, central Philippines
Filipino inmates stand on top of the roof of a prison building as they protest in Pototan town, Iloilo province, central Philippines (Fred Pasgala/AP)

“They really got attention,” Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesman Xavier Solda told The Associated Press, adding that the inmates, who included suspected communist guerrillas and drug offenders, sneaked out of morning prayers and physical exercise under the sun and used a ledge to climb on to the roof in a secretly planned protest.

A handwritten note thrown by the inmates accused authorities of serving them inadequate meals and seizing food brought by relatives to force them to buy meals at a prison shop.

Glass shards had been found in rice rations and rotten fish served, the note said.

Prison officials denied the allegations, which appeared in local news reports, saying the inmates were served three proper meals a day and no complaints were aired until the protest.

Mr Solda said a standard budget of 70 pesos (£1.06) is allotted for the daily meals of each of the more than 1,100 inmates, including the costs of cooking gas, and said officials were always looking for ways to improve conditions at nearly 500 jails across the country.

“We will not dismiss their concerns just because they’re PDLs,” Mr Solda said, using the acronym for ‘persons deprived of liberty’.

“If their concern is food, then definitely we will look into this and if there’s a problem, we will look for solutions.”

The warden the inmates complained about was temporarily relieved for an investigation and replaced with an officer who recently won an award as one of the country’s best jail administrators and would be acceptable to the inmates, he said.

Some of the inmates had opposed their transfer to a new and larger prison building, where the protest was held, from an old and congested detention facility apparently due to stricter security, Mr Solda said.

Jails in the Philippines are at nearly four times their capacity with a congestion rate of 390%, which is an improvement from over 600% some years ago, he said, adding that officials are continuing a programme to build more detention facilities to ease the congestion.

