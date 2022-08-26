Elton John and Britney Spears unite on new dance single

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elton John and Britney Spears unite on new dance single

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 9:59 am
Britney Spears and Elton John (AP/PA)
Britney Spears and Elton John (AP/PA)

Elton John and Britney Spears have collaborated for the first time, creating single Hold Me Closer that sees the pop icons turn old sounds into something new.

The piano-driven single uses Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer as the skeleton and adds elements from his songs The One and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

While Elton has been releasing new music in the past few years, including the 16-track 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions, the song represents Britney Spears’ first new music since her 2016 album Glory and her first offering since the ending of her contentious conservatorship.

“She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we’ve created together,” Elton said in a statement.

Britney, in her statement, told Elton it was an honor to be asked, saying: “I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”

The track is produced by Andrew Watt, who has worked with acts including Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Ozzy Osbourne, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus.

The song begins with both stars singing the opening lyrics of The One before moving to Tiny Dancer.

The track is reminiscent of last year’s hit Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), which melded Elton’s songs Kiss the Bride, Rocket Man, Where’s the Shoorah? and Sacrifice into a dance track featuring vocals by Dua Lipa.

Elton and Britney first met in 2014 at an Oscars party and she later tweeted her love of Tiny Dancer, sowing the seeds for the latest collaboration.

Elton is midway through his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

