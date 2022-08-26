China adds postscript to Minions film to show crime does not pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China adds postscript to Minions film to show crime does not pay

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 12:32 pm
Visitors to a cinema showing Minions: The Rise Of Gru pass an advertisement for the film in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)
The latest Minions film subtly reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries will not see: crime does not pay.

A postscript added to the version in Chinese cinemas says a villainous character, who ends the movie as a free man, is later jailed for 20 years.

Foreign films have long been targeted in China for references to subjects sensitive to the ruling Communist Party, such as Taiwan, the Dalai Lama and human rights.

In recent years, China’s film board appears to have expanded its purview to ensure that films deliver the right message, and not one deemed harmful.

A child holding a Minions themed umbrella stands in front of a globe with Universal branding outside the Universal Studio Beijing theme park
A child holding a Minions-themed umbrella stands in front of a globe outside the Universal Studio Beijing theme park (Ng Han Guan/AP)

That can be a challenge in a film in which the central character is a villain.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru is a prequel that tells the story of the early years of Gru, the bumbling criminal plotter of the Despicable Me animated series.

The solution: add individual postscripts about the characters, a series of them, interspersed with the credits at the end.

One says that Wild Knuckles, an older, mentor-like villain to the young Gru, was later bundled off to prison for 20 years.

Before the credits, he simply drives off into a suburban horizon.

The postscript for Gru says he gives up evil, joins the good guys and, in his biggest accomplishment, is the father of three daughters.

The actual story, told in the original Despicable Me in 2010, is a bit more complicated.

Gru adopts three orphan girls for his plot to steal the moon.

Visitors to a cinema showing Minions: The Rise Of Gru get their tickets checked in Beijing
Visitors to a cinema showing Minions: The Rise Of Gru get their tickets checked in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

But the adorable orphans, who see in him a dad, melt his icy heart.

Chinese movie bloggers pointed out the added postscripts in social media posts, drawing varying reactions.

Some people said the additions were an overreaction to what is an animated comedy.

Others said they demonstrated correct values, especially for children.

“I think the ending with positive energy doesn’t have to exist at all,” said one cinema-goer, Jenny Jian.

“It’s totally unnecessary.”

Positive energy is a catchphrase that emerged in China about a decade ago and has been promoted by the Communist Party to push for uplifting messages from the media and the arts, according to the China Media Project, which monitors media trends.

Visitors outside the Universal Studio Beijing theme park pass by a shop selling memorabilia for The Rise Of Gru
Visitors outside the Universal Studio Beijing theme park pass a shop selling memorabilia for The Rise Of Gru (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The China Film Administration, which oversees the film board, did not respond to faxed questions and the distributors, China Film Co, and Huaxia Film Distribution Co, did not respond to emails.

China does not have a film rating system that assesses a movie’s suitability for different audiences.

Instead, authorities ask producers to delete or alter what they consider inappropriate before films are approved for release.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru, which has taken in 114 million yuan (£14 million) at the box office since opening in China on August 19, is not the first time Chinese authorities have altered a movie’s end.

In Peppermint, a 2018 film about a vigilante, the main character is handcuffed to a hospital bed.

A sympathetic detective slips her a key and, in the final scene, the bed is empty with the handcuffs swinging open on its railing.

The truncated Chinese version ends with her still in bed, before she gets the key.

