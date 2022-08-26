Thomas Tuchel questions bans but vows to be silent on referees in future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Thomas Tuchel questions bans but vows to be silent on referees in future

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 2:34 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 6:13 pm
Thomas Tuchel has been banned from the touchline (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has questioned how Antonio Conte escaped a touchline ban after the two coaches’ red cards in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Chelsea boss Tuchel was criticised for a “worrying lack of insight” as his appeal against a one-match touchline ban failed on Friday.

The Blues manager will be absent from the dugout in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leicester at Stamford Bridge and must now pay £1,700 appeal costs to add to his £35,000 fine.

An independent disciplinary panel suspended the touchline ban pending a possible Chelsea appeal, allowing Tuchel to be in the dugout in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds.

Tuchel challenged that decision after receiving the written reasons for the punishment, but the FA appeal board upheld the initial decision.

Conte was only fined £15,000 in comparison to Tuchel’s punishment, leaving the Blues boss quizzical over the disparity.

Disciplinary chiefs branded Tuchel’s full-time extended handshake with Conte as “highly provocative”, but the Chelsea boss had other views.

“I think there are two sides to it, the one side is that I got a red card and I behaved in a way that is not appropriate and I regret,” said Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel file photo
Thomas Tuchel, centre right, is sent off after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

“But it was out of passion and I don’t think it was aggressive. But I can accept if I get a red card that there is a touchline ban.

“What is hard to accept is the context, that I don’t think I started the aggression, and that it started earlier. And we both got a red card.

“And for a firm handshake at the end of the match one coach is banned, this is very hard to accept, but I have to accept it.

“In future, you will just a hear a no comment from me on referees. No matter how big it is this is obviously what they want.”

Tuchel continues to wait for the outcome from another FA disciplinary charge, of bringing the game into disrepute for his comments on referee Anthony Taylor.

Tuchel said “maybe it would be better” if Taylor did not referee Chelsea again after the Tottenham draw, lamenting a number of decisions that went against the Blues.

VAR official Mike Dean later admitted in a newspaper column he should have ordered Taylor to review Cristian Romero’s hair pull on Marc Cucurella, that went unpunished.

Harry Kane headed home from the resulting corner to steal Tottenham a controversial 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, sparking ugly touchline scenes that led to both Conte and Tuchel being sent off.

The FA confirmed Tuchel’s touchline ban for the Leicester game in a statement on Friday evening.

Tuchel was also ordered to pay the £1,600 costs of the appeal board and the £100 appeal fee.

The appeal board’s written reasons criticised Tuchel for a “worrying lack of insight” in attempting to lay a greater share of blame with Spurs boss Conte.

The FA appeal board rejected Tuchel’s appeal and reiterated its previous stance that the Chelsea boss carried greater culpability than Conte.

“That a greater share of the blame for the incident ought to have been attributed to Antonio Conte shows a worrying lack of insight on his (Tuchel’s) part both as to quite how serious his conduct was, whether by comparison to Antonio Conte’s reaction or per se, and as to the cause of the events that, quite predictably, followed his conduct,” read the appeal board’s statement.

“In our view the sanction that the commission imposed on the appellant was not ‘excessive in all the circumstances’; it was not materially more than that which was necessary or proportionate in the circumstances of the case.

“Finally, we order the appellant to pay the costs of the Appeal Board in the sum of £1,600 and the £100 appeal fee. We make that order to reflect the lack of merit in the appeal.”

