Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 5:42 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 6:33 pm
Former US president Donald Trump (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump (Mark Humphrey/AP)

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former US president Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this year contained documents with classification markings, according to an FBI affidavit released on Friday explaining the justification for the search of the property this month.

The 32-page affidavit, even in its redacted form, contains additional details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Mr Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run.

It underscores the volume of sensitive government documents located at Mar-a-Lago and reveals FBI concerns that the records were being retained illegally.

Though the document offers the most substantial description of the investigation, federal officials also redacted significant portions of it to protect the identity of witnesses and to avoid revealing sensitive investigative tactics.

“The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorised spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records,” an FBI agent wrote on the first page of the affidavit in seeking a judge’s permission for a warrant to search the property

The affidavit does not provide new details about the 11 sets of classified records recovered during the August 8 search at Mar-a-Lago but instead concerns a separate batch of 15 boxes that the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved from the home in January.

An aerial view of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida
An aerial view of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)

In those boxes, according to the affidavit, officials located 184 documents bearing classification markings, including 25 documents marked as top secret.

Agents who inspected the boxes found markings related to information provided by confidential human sources as well as information related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Taken together, the affidavit reveals additional details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Mr Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run.

It also shows in stark detail the volume of sensitive government documents that were stored at Mar-a-Lago instead of being turned over to the National Archives.

Affidavits typically contain vital information about an investigation, with agents spelling out the justification for why they want to search a particular property and why they believe they are likely to find evidence of a potential crime there.

But affidavits routinely remain sealed during pending investigations, making the judge’s decision to reveal portions of it all the more striking.

In an acknowledgment of the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday ordered the department by Friday to make public a redacted version of the affidavit.

The directive came hours after federal law enforcement officials submitted under seal the portions of the affidavit that they want to keep secret as their investigation moves forward.

The redactions proposed by the Justice Department are extensive given the sensitivity of the investigation, lessening the likelihood that the document will offer a comprehensive look at the basis for the unprecedented search or significant insights about the direction of the probe.

Yet even a redacted affidavit can contain at least some fresh revelations about the investigation, and is likely to help explain why federal agents who had tried for months to recover sensitive government records from Mar-a-Lago ultimately felt compelled to obtain a search warrant.

Documents previously made public show the FBI retrieved from the property 11 sets of classified documents, including information marked at the top secret level.

The affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
The affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate (Jon Elswick/AP)

They also show that federal agents are investigating potential violations of three federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defence information under the Espionage Act.

The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.

It is possible that the affidavit, particularly in its unredacted form, could shed light on key unanswered questions, including why sensitive presidential documents – classified documents, among them – were transported to Mar-a-Lago after Mr Trump left the White House and why Mr Trump and his representatives did not supply the entire tranche of material to the National Archives and Records Administration despite repeated entreaties.

It could also offer additional details on the back-and-forth between Mr Trump and the FBI, including a subpoena for documents that was issued last spring, as well as a June visit by FBI and Justice Department officials to assess how the materials were being stored.

The Justice Department had earlier contested arguments by media organisations to make the affidavit public, saying any disclosure could contain private information about witnesses and about investigative tactics.

But Judge Reinhart, acknowledging the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, said last week that he was disinclined to keep the entire document sealed and told federal officials to submit to him in private the redactions it wanted to make.

In his order on Thursday, Judge Reinhart said the department had made compelling arguments to leave sealed broad swathes of the document that, if disclosed, would reveal grand jury information; the identities of witnesses and “uncharged parties”; and details about the investigation’s “strategy, direction, scope, sources and methods”.

But he also said he was satisfied “that the government has met its burden of showing that its proposed redactions are narrowly tailored to serve the government’s legitimate interest in the integrity of the ongoing investigation and are the least onerous alternative to sealing the entire affidavit”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Police cordon off an area in the centre of Brussels after an incident in which a van hit a terrace (Sylvain Plazy/AP)
Van crashes into Brussels pavement terrace
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in second practice on Friday (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lewis Hamilton given chance for first win of 2022 as rivals dealt grid penalties
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack damaged a building of a technical school in Slovyansk, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Fears of radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant
La Montagne Sainte-Victoire by Paul Cezanne, from the Paul G. Allen Collection (Christie’s/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate/AP)
Auction of art from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate could raise £842m
Jurgen Klopp is keen to strengthen his squad due to a long list of injuries (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp unsure if he can further strengthen Liverpool squad this summer
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’, says Powell
Thomas Tuchel has hailed the influence of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel will not change Chelsea tactics to cover N’Golo Kante injury
Casemiro is introduced to Manchester United fans before the Premier League game against Liverpool (David Davies/PA)
Casemiro set for Manchester United debut but Anthony Martial misses out
Carlos Sainz finished fastest in first practice (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in Belgian Grand Prix practice
Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine

More from Press and Journal

The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
Friends of Anchor have delivered a treat to nurses in the acute cancer ward at ARI. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team
0
cancer fundraiser
Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague's 'brave' cancer battle
0
Former US president Donald Trump (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
0
Balmoral, Scotland, April 2016: A road to Balmoral Castle in spring, Aberdeenshire; Shutterstock ID 723790405; Purchase Order: SCM Touring Guide; Job: NE250
Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral
0
Inverness' Helen Nelson has been named in Scotland's starting XV for the game against the USA. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA…