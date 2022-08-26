N’Golo Kante injury issues ‘on the table’ in contract talks – Thomas Tuchel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
N’Golo Kante injury issues ‘on the table’ in contract talks – Thomas Tuchel

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 10:33 pm
Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea must take the injury record of N’Golo Kante, pictured, into account on new contract plans (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea must take the injury record of N’Golo Kante, pictured, into account on new contract plans (Nick Potts/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea must consider N’Golo Kante’s wretched injury luck in potential new contract talks for the France star.

Kante will miss at least another month due to the latest in a string of galling hamstring injuries, with the 31-year-old battling intermittent setbacks for the last few years.

The World Cup-winning midfielder’s Chelsea contract expires next summer, at the same time as Italy star Jorginho.

Chelsea v Newcastle United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Thomas Tuchel, left, has great admiration for N’Golo Kante, right (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Chelsea’s new owners are determined to stop senior players’ contracts running down in parallel, as with Andreas Christensen and Toni Rudiger last term, who both left on free transfers.

Blues boss Tuchel believes Kante remains “unique” in world football, but also accepted the shrewd tactician’s injury profile remains a concern.

Asked if Kante’s injury record will have a bearing on his contract situation, Tuchel replied: “Yes. You have to consider everything that is on the table.

“And on the table is his potential, on the table is his influence, and his quality.

“But on the table of course is his age, his salary and his injury rate, of course.

“From there you build a whole picture and try to find a solution.”

Kante’s blend of destructive ball-winning ability, high-octane graft and increasing quality on the ball make him a vital component of Chelsea’s strongest XI.

The former Leicester star’s services will be in high demand despite his injury issues should he look at options beyond Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel continues to consider Kante one of his key players but admitted the wide-ranging impact of his every absence.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Jorginho, pictured, is among those whose Chelsea contracts will expire in summer 2023 (John Walton/PA)

Asked if title challenges are sustainable when such an important player is missing so frequently, Tuchel replied: “This is a key question and the answer is maybe no, but we try to.

“It’s much more difficult because you see the impact that he has, you see the impact in the goals that we concede, the amount of goals, the amount of points that we have, the amount of goals that we concede, the amount of goals he makes.

“He makes players simply better around him. He gives something that is very unique and don’t forget he also installs confidence that you cannot measure.

“That’s why he is a key player, but for the key players it is super important to be on the pitch and to have the impact.

“By the rhythm that you mentioned, I meant you can count the matches that he is missing, but what about the first two, three, four matches where you need to rediscover your rhythm? Nobody is counting these matches, so maybe in real life it is even more than just the matches he is missing.

“And then he comes back for the first match from the bench and maybe a second from the bench, and then a third one still a bit struggling with confidence and rhythm.

“This is basically the story and, yeah, we have huge hopes we can turn things around, but this was a bad start.”

