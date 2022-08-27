Bruno Fernandes volley maintains Manchester United revival at Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bruno Fernandes volley maintains Manchester United revival at Southampton

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: August 27, 2022, 3:06 pm
Bruno Fernandes (second from left) is congratulated by Manchester United team-mate David De Gea after scoring the winner at Southampton (Kieran Cleves/PA Images).
Bruno Fernandes’ second-half volley was enough to maintain Manchester United’s revival with a second win of the week against Southampton at St Mary’s.

United, lifted by Monday’s morale-boosting 2-1 home win over Liverpool, were able to follow-up with another victory after starting the season with back-to-back Premier League defeats.

It was a tight affair throughout most of the contest, with both sides creating but unable to capitalise on chances in a goalless first half, before Fernandes fired home what turned out to be the winner 10 minutes after the break.

Erik ten Hag made no changes from the starting XI against Liverpool, while Ralph Hasenhuttl made one change.

Che Adams, who came off the bench to bag a game-winning double against Leicester, started for Saints, who paid tribute to late midfielder David Armstrong with a 10th-minute standing ovation.

Neither side was able to muster any real chances in the first 10 minutes though United saw more of the ball.

The visitors worked their way up the pitch where Diogo Dalot found himself in possession at the right-hand corner of the area but sent his effort across the face of goal.

Mohamed Elyounoussi’s cross soon found Adam Armstrong, whose header was easily caught by David De Gea.

Soon after, Saints somehow escaped unscathed from an onslaught of United attackers, Gavin Bazunu first stopping an Anthony Elanga shot from close range before two successive attempts within seconds were cleared by Kyle Walker-Peters and Armel Bella-Kotchap.

The hosts settled in, Adams looking hungry for an opener and in good position to receive Elyounoussi’s cross but sent his attempt high, while  Armel Bella-Kotchap skied his own effort soon after.

And Adams could not put the finishing touch on another attempt, sending a strike right at De Gea.

Christian Eriksen looked to manufacture an opener from the edge of the area, sending in a cross but unable to find anyone in a neon green away shirt available in the box to finish the job.

Adams, who looked dangerous throughout the half, had two more chances to get the hosts on the scoresheet before the break, first scuffing a right-footed effort from the right before bringing down a goal kick and sending the ball over the crossbar.

United were awarded a free kick for Joe Aribo’s foul on Scott McTominay but Romeo Lavia rose to meet it, sending the sides goalless into the break.

It was United who had the first chance after the restart, McTominay firing at a diving Bazunu who got his fingertips on the ball to parry it away.

The visitors finally broke the deadlock on 55 minutes when Dalot issued a pinpoint cross to Fernandes, in acres of space at the centre of the penalty area.

The Portuguese international wasted no time, sending a low, right-footed volley into the bottom left corner.

The hosts were never out of the match and nearly responded in the 65th minute when Armstrong sent a cross into the box from a tight angle and Joe Aribo rose to meet it, but De Gea reacted quickly to deny Saints an equaliser. Bella-Kotchap’s attempt to nod in the rebound was too high.

United substitute Ronaldo was brought down and had treatment but remained on the pitch. Ten Hag also brought on new signing Casemiro for the final 10 minutes.

Saints had a chance to level came through Bella-Kotchap in the 85th minute but he misfired, sending his effort over the crossbar, while  Dalot was able to block Sekou Mara’s last-ditch bicycle kick in added time to seal the three points.

