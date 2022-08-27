Ukraine and Russia trade blame over threats to nuclear plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ukraine and Russia trade blame over threats to nuclear plant

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 4:17 pm
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (AP)
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (AP)

Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant persist as Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces had fired on areas nearby, while Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling struck a building where nuclear fuel is stored.

Authorities are distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in case of radiation exposure, which can cause health problems depending on the amount a person absorbs.

Much of the concern centres on the cooling systems for the plant’s nuclear reactors. The systems require power to run, and the plant was temporarily knocked offline on Thursday because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line.

A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.

Russian forces occupied the nuclear plant complex early in the six-month-old war in Ukraine, and Ukrainian workers have kept it running.

The Ukrainian and Russian governments have repeatedly accused the other side of shelling the complex and nearby areas, raising fears of a possible catastrophe.

Periodic shelling has damaged the power station’s infrastructure, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator, Energoatom, said on Saturday.

“There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high,” it said.

In the latest conflicting attack reports, the governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said Grad missiles and artillery shells hit the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each located about six miles away and across the Dnieper River from the plant.

But Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Ukrainian forces had fired on the plant from Marhanets.

Over the past day, 17 Ukrainian shells struck the plant, with four striking the roof of a building that stores nuclear fuel, he said.

It was not immediately possible to verify either account given restrictions on journalists’ movements and the ongoing fighting.

The UN’s atomic energy agency has tried to work out an agreement to send a team in to inspect and help secure the plant.

Drone training outside Kyiv
A volunteer soldier holds up a drone used to release explosives at a training area outside Kyiv (AP)

Officials said preparations for the visit were under way, but it remained unclear when it might take place.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was essential for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) representatives to get to the plant as soon as possible and to help keep it “under permanent Ukrainian control”.

“The situation remains precarious and dangerous,” Mr Zelensky said in latest nightly address.

“Any repetition of (Thursday’s) events, ie, any disconnection of the station from the grid or any actions by Russia that could trigger the shut down of the reactors, will once again put the station one step away from disaster.”

Ukraine has claimed Russia is using the power plant as a shield by storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow, for its part, accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the nuclear complex.

War cemetery
Hanna, 62, cries at the grave or her son Shufryn Andriy, 41, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in the war against Russia, at the cemetery in Lviv (AP)

The dispute over the plant led Russia to block an agreement on the final document of the four-week-long review of the UN treaty that is considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament.

The draft document of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference criticised Russia’s takeover of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The deputy head of Russia’s delegation said the conference became “a political hostage” to countries that were trying “to settle scores with Russia by raising issues that are not directly related to the treaty”.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, one person was killed and another wounded in Russian firing in the Mykolaiv region, local government officials said. Mykolaiv city is an important Black Sea port and shipbuilding centre.

The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Saturday that two people were killed in Russian firing on the city of Bakhmut, a significant target for Russian and separatist forces seeking to take control of the parts of the region they do not already hold.

The British government said it is giving Ukraine underwater drones and training sailors to use them to clear mines from the ravaged country’s coastline.

Mines laid in the Black Sea during the war have hampered seaborne exports of Ukrainian grain to world markets, although an agreement reached in July has allowed shipments to resume along a single corridor.

More than one million metric tonnes of Ukrainian foodstuffs have been shipped since the start of August under the Black Sea grain deal, the United Nations said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

A volunteer feeds baby Irawaddy dolphin Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands
The US Navy is sailing the USS Chancellorsville and the USS Antietam warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicised since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan J. Batchelder/US Navy/AP)
US sails warships through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit
Almost 1,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured by flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan since mid-June (Asim Tanveer/AP)
Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1,000
Three Dutch soldiers have been shot and wounded in central Indianapolis after what police believe was a disturbance outside their hotel (Alamy/PA)
Three Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis, say police
Scottie Scheffler was just in front at the Tour Championship as storms rolled into Atlanta to suspend play during the third round (John Bazemore/AP)
Scottie Scheffler maintains one-shot lead as storms hit Tour Championship
Titans of British music to battle it out at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)
Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran to face off at 2022 MTV Video Music…
England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season in Roma’s 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma
Libyan forces are deployed in Tripoli (Yousef Murad/AP)
13 dead as clashes shake Libya’s capital
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have “grown up” and “matured” (Adam Davy/PA)
We’ve grown up – Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s maturity after beating Fulham
Fireworks explode above the River Danube (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI/AP)
Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0