Erik ten Hag hails Bruno Fernandes’ ‘fantastic finish’ as Man Utd sink Saints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Erik ten Hag hails Bruno Fernandes’ ‘fantastic finish’ as Man Utd sink Saints

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 4:33 pm
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hailed a ‘fantastic finish’ from Bruno Fernandes (pictured centre being congratulated by Diogo Dalot) against Southampton (Keiran Cleves/PA)
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hailed a ‘fantastic finish’ from Bruno Fernandes (pictured centre being congratulated by Diogo Dalot) against Southampton (Keiran Cleves/PA)

Erik ten Hag joked it would take an hour to explain ‘the rules’ he’s set out for Manchester United —but was relieved to see his side finally following them.

United’s fortunes seem to be turning after losing their first two contests of the Premier League season as they claimed their second victory in as many games with a 1-0 win at Southampton after beating Liverpool on Monday.

Bruno Fernandes’ second-half volley was enough to seal the three points, but his boss preferred to look at the full-team picture, a view he felt was now much more appealing than the dreary portrait many painted at the season’s start.

“I think we did a lot better [than] against Brentford,” he said. “You saw a team on the pitch, good organisation, fight for each other, and I think there were also some really good moments from playing football.

“We scored finally in the best part of Man United after half time. I think that 10-15 minutes was really good. We played a really good possession game and scored a wonderful goal.

“There is a lot of room for improvement, that’s quite clear, but for me that is normal. Communication is always tough, that’s one. Second is cooperation with the team, that is new. A new way of play, so a lot of new facts, and that will not go 100 per cent from the start. But we have to get results, we have to win games, and that is what we went through.

“And we did today, so I’m really happy with that.”

Asked about the specifics of his rule book, ten Hag replied: “Do you have an hour? There is always a journey with your team. We started from the first day in pre-season to get that in, and now the window is not closed. Every time a new player is in you have to inform them about the rules, and they have to play together.”

The contest was close throughout, with the winners enjoying just a one per cent advantage in possession.

Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was pleased with his side’s effort at Southampton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Neither side, however, was able to open the scoring in the first half, despite a thrilling goalmouth scramble that saw three United attempts blocked within seconds of each other.

Finally Diogo Dalot was able to pick out his fellow Portugal international at the centre of the penalty area after the restart and Fernandes wasted no time in sending a volley into the bottom left corner for the 55th-minute game winner.

Pleased though he was with Fernandes, who once again wore the captain’s armband, ten Hag was quick to revisit the build-up to the goal.

“[Captaincy] gave [Fernandes] an impulse, he showed it already on Monday where he played a great game, especially if you look at the physical part, creating chances.

“And today I think he brought the same on the pitch, and then the finish was really fantastic, but also I should mention it was a team goal, because we played really well out over the right side and I think also came out of a switch.”

Southampton staged a late rally but could not find an equaliser in a game where they had plenty of opportunities.

Many came through Che Adams, whose brace led to Saints’ 2-1 win over Leicester last weekend.

Ralph Hasenhuttl rewarded him with a start on Saturday, but the Scotland international could not put the finishing touch on any of his chances, sending several over the woodwork.

“I think the performance was very good,” said Hasenhuttl. “I [did not] have one player in the team where I could say I wasn’t happy about his performance, and that shows you after the game that you did a good job with the quality we have, with the weapons we have to stress them.

“We had a lot of chances created today and didn’t give them a lot, so from this part I think we matched them. In the end maybe we had the better chances but didn’t score. 

“I’m not scared with this team. I see how quick the guys are learning and how quick we are adapting to this quality. We can be proud of what I’ve seen today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Scottie Scheffler was just in front at the Tour Championship as storms rolled into Atlanta to suspend play during the third round (John Bazemore/AP)
Scottie Scheffler maintains one-shot lead as storms hit Tour Championship
England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season in Roma’s 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma
Andy Murray remains unsure why he has struggled with cramp recently (John Walton/PA)
Tests offer no clues about Andy Murray’s cramp issues
Eddie Howe says money is irrelevant when it comes to finding signings for Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)
The money is irrelevant – Eddie Howe on the process of making Newcastle signings
Wales forward David Brooks hopes to complete his cancer recovery with a place at the World Cup in November (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robert Page vows he won’t rush recovering David Brooks back into Wales action
Neco Williams signed for Nottingham Forest this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
We made signing Neco Williams a priority – Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper
Dean Holden acknowledges the Stoke supporters at Ewood Park (Will Matthews/PA)
Interim boss Dean Holden leaves Stoke after masterminding win at Blackburn
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have “grown up” and “matured” (Adam Davy/PA)
We’ve grown up – Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s maturity after beating Fulham
Ben Stokes made the key breakthroughs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Record for Anderson and redemption for Robinson as Stokes inspires England win
Dean Elgar’s South Africa were well beaten in Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Dean Elgar demands more from middle order as South Africa slump to heavy loss

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0