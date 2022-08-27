Anthony Gordon underlines potential with goal at Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anthony Gordon underlines potential with goal at Brentford

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 4:59 pm
Everton’s Anthony Gordon scored (John Walton/PA)
Everton’s Anthony Gordon scored (John Walton/PA)

Anthony Gordon gave Chelsea a timely nudge with a fine strike as Everton drew 1-1 at Brentford.

The 21-year-old winger shrugged off the noise surrounding a potential switch to Stamford Bridge with a well-taken first goal of the season.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard has given his old club an ultimatum to show them the money amid rumours of an imminent £60million bid for Gordon.

If his goal does persuade Chelsea to make their move and Gordon leaves before Thursday’s deadline, then this was almost the perfect goodbye as he fired Everton to the brink of their first win of the campaign.

However Brentford, who had hit the woodwork three times, equalised through Vitaly Janelt six minutes from time.

Brentford, who thumped Manchester United 4-0 in their previous home match, dominated from the off and in the opening moments Josh Dasilva worked the ball to Aaron Hickey, whose shot was deflected narrowly wide.

Then Rico Henry rolled the ball across the Everton penalty area to Bryan Mbeumo, who sidefooted his shot just past the far post.

They were inches away from a deserved lead when Mathias Jensen’s low drive beat Jordan Pickford only to cannon back off the foot of his left-hand post.

Yet against the run of play the Bees were undone by a simple goal, albeit expertly finished by Gordon.

The youngster raced on to Conor Coady’s long ball over the top, took a touch to steady himself and coolly finished across David Raya into the far corner.

It was only Gordon’s fifth goal in 64 appearances for the Toffees, not the sort of numbers usually associated with a £60million attacker, but it seems even potential costs a fortune these days.

Brentford should have equalised when Ivan Toney met a perfect Henry cross with what looked a perfect header back across goal, but it hit the other post with Yoane Wissa scooping the rebound over.

Mbeumo also sent a curler narrowly wide as a frustrating opening half for the Bees drew to a close.

After the break they they completed a perfect woodwork hat-trick when Christian Norgaard’s overhead kick crashed back off the crossbar.

Gordon almost had a second with a first-time volley which Raya scrambled away in a rare Toffees attack.

But Brentford pressed relentlessly with Mbeumo curling wide again and Dasilva heading straight at Pickford.

The pressure eventually told when Ben Mee flicked on a corner and substitute Janelt pounced at the far post to snatch a deserved point.

