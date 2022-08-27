13 dead as clashes shake Libya’s capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
13 dead as clashes shake Libya’s capital

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 9:25 pm
Libyan forces are deployed in Tripoli (Yousef Murad/AP)
Libyan forces are deployed in Tripoli (Yousef Murad/AP)

Deadly clashes broke out on Saturday in Libya’s capital between militias backed by its two rival administrations, warning of a return to violence amid a long political stalemate.

At least 13 civilians were killed and more than 95 wounded, the health ministry said.

It added that 64 families were evacuated from areas around the fighting in Tripoli.

The escalation threatens to shatter the relative calm Libya has enjoyed for most of the past two years.

The oil-rich nation country plunged into chaos following a Nato-backed uprising that toppled and killed long-time autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Among the deaths was Mustafa Baraka, a comedian known for his social media videos mocking militias and corruption.

He died after being shot in the chest, according to Malek Merset, an emergency services spokesman.

Merset said emergency services were still trying to evacuate wounded and civilians trapped in the fighting that erupted overnight and continued into Saturday.

The health ministry said hospitals and medical centres in the city were shelled, and ambulance teams were barred from evacuating civilians, in acts that “amount to war crimes”.

The municipal council of Tripoli blamed the ruling political class for the deteriorating situation, and urged the international community to “protect civilians in Libya”.

Libya
Clashes broke out between rival militias (Yousef Murad/AP)

The violence caused widespread panic among Tripoli residents.

Footage circulated online showed houses, government facilities, and vehicles apparently damaged from the fighting.

Other footage showed militia forces deploying and heavy fire being exchanged across the night sky.

The UN mission in Libya said the fighting involved “indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighbourhoods” of Tripoli.

The mission called for an immediate ceasefire, and for all parties in Libya to “refrain from using any form of hate speech and incitement to violence”.

The clashes pitted the Tripoli Revolutionaries’ Brigade militia, led by Haitham Tajouri, against another militia allied with Abdel-Ghani al-Kikli, an infamous warlord known as Gheniwa, according to local media.

Later on Saturday, more militias joined the fighting which spread in different areas in the capital.

Prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s government, which is based in Tripoli, claimed the clashes broke out when one militia fired at another.

The fighting, however, is highly likely part of ongoing power struggle between Dbeibah and his rival prime minister Fathy Bashagha who is operating from the coast city of Sirte.

Both Dbeibah and Bashagha are backed by militias, and the latter was mobilising in recent weeks to try to enter Tripoli to dislodge his rival.

An attempt in May by Bashagha to install his government in Tripoli triggered clashes that ended with his withdrawal from the city.

