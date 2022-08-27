Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 11:23 pm
England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season in Roma’s 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season as Roma drew 1-1 at Juventus in Serie A.

Dusan Vlahovic gave Juventus a third-minute lead with a fantastic free-kick and Manuel Locatelli saw his 20-yard effort ruled out following a VAR review.

Abraham, who scored 27 goals in all competitions for Roma last season, levelled for Jose Mourinho’s side after 69 minutes with a powerful close-range header.

The former Chelsea striker is now the joint third top English goalscorer in Serie A history, level with Trevor Francis on 18 and only behind David Platt (31) and Gerry Hitchens (59).

Roma trail leaders AC Milan on goal difference after the Rossoneri beat Bologna 2-0 at the San Siro.

Rafael Leao put Milan ahead after 22 minutes before Olivier Giroud volleyed home his first goal of the season just before the hour mark.

Nikola Vlasic and Nemanja Radonjic were on target in third-placed Torino’s 2-1 win at Cremonese, with substitute Leonardo Sernicola claiming a late consolation for the hosts.

Spezia survived the late dismissal of Albin Ekdal to draw 2-2 with Sassuolo.

Davide Frattesi gave Sassuolo the lead and after Simone Bastone and M’Bala Nzola’s penalty put Spezia in front, Andrea Pinamonti earned a draw.

Bayern Munich’s 100 per cent Bundesliga record was ended as Borussia Monchengladbach drew 1-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer made 19 saves – a Bundesliga record – as free-scoring Bayern were denied a fourth straight league success.

Marcus Thuram put the visitors ahead against the run of play two minutes before the interval.

Sommer made save after save and Sadio Mane had two goals disallowed for offside before Leroy Sane levelled seven minutes from time.

Unbeaten Union Berlin routed Schalke 6-1 to claim a third win in four games.

Sheraldo Becker and substitute Sven Michel both bagged braces, while Morten Thorsby and Janik Haberer were also on target.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga
Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane celebrates after equalising against Borussia Monchengladbach (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Marius Bulter gave Schalke hope, making it 1-1 from the penalty spot after 31 minutes, but Frank Kramer’s side remain winless after four games.

Hoffenheim claimed a third straight league victory as Dennis Geiger’s 38th-minute strike saw them overcome Augsburg 1-0.

Borussia Dortmund joined Hoffenheim on nine points from four games as Anthony Modeste’s first goal for the club edged out winless Hertha Berlin 1-0.

Jeremie Frimpong scored twice as nine-man Bayer Leverkusen ended their losing start to the season with a 3-0 win at Mainz.

Exequiel Palacios’ deflected effort had open the scoring and Leverkusen, 3-0 up at the break, held on despite late red cards for Piero Hincapie and Mitchel Bakker.

Christopher Nkunku scored twice as RB Leipzig collected their first Bundesliga win of the season, beating Wolfsburg 2-0.

Nkunku converted a fifth-minute penalty following a Maxence Lacroix handball, and wrapped up the points after being set up by Timo Werner in stoppage time.

Sevilla’s difficult start to the LaLiga season continued with a shock 2-1 defeat at Almeria.

Oliver Torres headed Sevilla ahead after 30 minutes. But Largie Ramazani equalised just before the interval and Umar Sadiq’s 55th-minute winner ended Almeria’s run of six straight defeats to Sevilla in style.

Brais Mendez’s 20th-minute strike gave Real Sociedad a 1-0 victory at Elche, while Mallorca won 2-0 at Rayo Vallecano with goals from Vedat Muriqi and Lee Kang-in.

In Ligue 1, Lens took top spot from Paris St Germain by beating Rennes 2-1 at a raucous Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Seko Fofana, with a beauty, and Lois Openda scored in the space of four second-half minutes before Gaetan Laborde provided some anxious moments for Lens late on. PSG play Monaco on Sunday.

Gaetan Perrin’s first-half goal saw Auxerre beat Strasbourg 1-0.

