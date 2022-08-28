Attitude and desire key to Arsenal’s start to the season – Ben White

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Attitude and desire key to Arsenal’s start to the season – Ben White

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 12:07 pm
Ben White has praised the desire at Arseal following their fine start to the season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ben White has praised the desire at Arseal following their fine start to the season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ben White believes Arsenal’s “attitude and desire” have played a key part in their perfect start to the season after they came from behind to beat Fulham.

The Gunners are the only team in England to hold a 100 per cent record this campaign as Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes goals cancelled out Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener to earn a 2-1 victory.

For Gabriel, his late winner atoned for his error which led to Mitrovic breaking the deadlock after the Brazil defender was caught dawdling in possession.

The win leaves Mikel Arteta’s side top of the table ahead of the visit of Aston Villa on Wednesday night with a trip to Manchester United to follow.

“It’s outstanding,” White replied when asked about the spirit at Arsenal.

“Gabi had a little hiccup and the reaction that he gave was outstanding and helped us get the win, really.

“I think the attitude and the desire we all have every day in training is showing on the pitch now.

Gabriel Magalhaes (left) scored the winner for Arsenal against Fulham.
Gabriel Magalhaes (left) scored the winner for Arsenal against Fulham. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It’s obviously always nice to get the three points. They made it tough for us and we made it tough for ourselves with the goal but the reaction from the boys was outstanding.

“With Fulham, you always have a physical game. They’ve got a big boy (Mitrovic) up top and he’s hard to handle, but the boys did well.”

Mitrovic’s opener saw him reach 100 goals for Fulham as he hit his fourth of the season, already eclipsing his return from the whole of the Whites’ relegation campaign two years ago.

The Serbia striker was a handful for Gabriel and William Saliba throughout the game on Saturday as he brushed off any criticism he could not cut it in the top flight.

“I don’t really care to be honest,” he told the club’s official website.

“I know I had the confidence, the manager had the confidence, my team-mates had confidence in me, and what other people say I’m not really bothered.

“People have different opinions but I focus on myself, focus on keep working hard for the team, and when the team plays well I know we will create chances and I will score goals.

“It sounds nice, and I’m really happy to score 100 goals for this beautiful club, and hopefully there will be many more to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Steven Hammell is looking for forwards (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell wants attacking reinforcements at Motherwell
Jim Goodwin feels there is more to come from Bojan Miovski (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski
Raheem Sterling opened his goalscoring account for Chelsea with a double against Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea showed passion and commitment – Raheem Sterling praises Leicester win
Lee Johnson was far from happy with his substitutes (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lee Johnson demands improvement after ‘naivety’ from Hibernian subs
Emma Raducanu is hoping to build on her Cincinnati form (Jeff Dean/AP)
Emma Raducanu takes belief into US Open return after testing year
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went onto manage Manchester United after retiring (Martin Rickett/PA)
On this day in 2007: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retires from football
Graham Potter feels Pascal Gross is in the best form of his Brighton career (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pascal Gross in the best form of his career – Brighton boss Graham Potter
Erik ten Hag refused to speculate about Ronaldo’s future (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag: We want Cristiano Ronaldo to stay
Scottie Scheffler was just in front at the Tour Championship as storms rolled into Atlanta to suspend play during the third round (John Bazemore/AP)
Scottie Scheffler maintains one-shot lead as storms hit Tour Championship
England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season in Roma’s 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma

More from Press and Journal

Pictured is a locator of Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Pictured 10/04/2020 Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Arrest made after man seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
'Miovski is going to make us a lot of money' - Dons fans react…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
WATCH: Julia Wishart shares highs and lows of 16-year-long career in hospitality
0
Police.
Woman, 88, in hospital after car crashes into tree near Bieldside
0
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Dumbarton 2-1 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men still searching for first league win
Peterhead's Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown.
Alloa Athletic 5-0 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon must eradicate sloppy mistakes