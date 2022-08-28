Virgil van Dijk hopes Liverpool can build on thumping win over Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Virgil van Dijk hopes Liverpool can build on thumping win over Bournemouth

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 5:01 pm
Virgil van Dijk (centre) hopes Liverpool can ‘crack on’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil van Dijk (centre) hopes Liverpool can ‘crack on’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Virgil van Dijk hopes Liverpool will “crack on” after using Monday’s frustrating defeat to rivals Manchester United as fuel in the 9-0 obliteration of Bournemouth.

Jurgen Klopp’s men just fell short in their Premier League title push last season and began the new campaign in surprisingly cumbersome form.

Liverpool were held to surprise draws by Fulham and Crystal Palace, before losing to previously out-of-sorts rivals United at a rocking Old Trafford.

The Reds felt they had a point to prove on Saturday and did just that in an Anfield annihilation of promoted Bournemouth, wracking up a Premier League record-equalling 9-0 victory.

Asked if they were motivated after the United defeat, defender Van Dijk said: “Yeah. After the game you want to get the next game coming and it was good for us that we only had to wait four days so everyone was motivated.

“Lucky that we didn’t have any injuries in the week before which was a nice change. Obviously great performance.

“A bit of luck (was missing earlier in the season). I don’t know. It’s difficult to say for me.

Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk (second right) scores Liverpool’s fifth goal (PA)

“We all wanted to perform, we all wanted to get results, but you know I don’t like to look back, I like to look forward.

“Today was a good start, a good win, something to build on but it is never guaranteed that we crack on from here.

“That’s what we want, that is what we work for and that is what we will try to do and it starts on Monday.”

Liverpool turn their attention to Wednesday as improving Newcastle arrive at Anfield, where Van Dijk is expecting a “tough game” against a side that has impressed him.

Summer signing Darwin Nunez completes his three-match ban for headbutting Palace’s Joachim Andersen against the Magpies, meaning Roberto Firmino will surely get another chance to shine up top.

Liverpool v Bournemouth – Premier League – Anfield
Roberto Firmino scored twice against Bournemouth (PA)

The 30-year-old has not been as heavily relied on over the past season or so but produced a stunning display on Saturday by scoring two and providing the assist for three more.

“We know the quality he has and we never doubt him,” Van Dijk said. “It’s how you deal with everything around from the outside world.

“For him and the whole team, it’s not taking anything from people who don’t have influence over our performance.

“In this case, we know what we can have from him and he showed it again today.

“Obviously he wants to win, when we don’t win he’s angry and when we win he’s happy. That’s how it should be.

“He wants to perform in the best way possible because he has the quality. Today he showed again why he is a world-class player.”

Firmino and Luis Diaz both scored braces against Bournemouth, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and a Chris Mepham own goal accompanied by memorable goals for two teenagers.

Liverpool v Bournemouth – Premier League – Anfield
Harvey Elliott celebrates his first Liverpool goal (PA)

Harvey Elliott hammered home his first Premier League goal on an afternoon when substitute Fabio Carvalho, another 19-year-old signed from Fulham, opened his Liverpool account.

“I don’t think they will be stopped from progressing (if new midfielders come in),” Van Dijk said. “The amount of games we play, we need a lot of midfielders.

“Midfielders are the engine of our team, they win so many balls for us. They are the engine of our team. We need a lot of midfielders.

“You see the amount of games we play, we rotate a lot in midfield apart from Fab (Fabinho) I think. We need everyone.

“I’m very impressed, very impressed with both.

“Harvey showed before his injury already and now he’s showing the same stuff as before.

“I’ve been impressed with Fabio as well. I’ve said it in pre-season, I didn’t know him before, I think he can be really good for us and as a club as well.”

