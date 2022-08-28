I pick up on everything – Steven Gerrard understands fans’ frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I pick up on everything – Steven Gerrard understands fans’ frustration

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 5:29 pm Updated: August 28, 2022, 6:57 pm
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022.

Steven Gerrard insisted he understands the frustration of the Aston Villa supporters but vowed to turn around their form after a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to West Ham.

Pablo Fornals struck the only goal in the 74th minute and a third Premier League loss of the season saw the hosts booed off at full-time.

Gerrard himself appeared to receive boos as he walked towards the tunnel and the 42-year-old acknowledged the disgruntlement of a fanbase who are eager to see Villa kick on in their fourth top-flight campaign since promotion.

“I have got two ears and I hear a lot of things. I heard the fans’ frustration and last time I checked my ears were still working so, yeah, I pick up on everything,” he said.

“I’ve been in the game long enough. If you lose three games out of four it is not the start the supporters wanted and certainly not the start that I wanted, so of course I understand.

“We certainly share our supporters’ frustration and there is no one more frustrated than me.

“The only thing we can do now is act and try to put it right. I am all in to make that happen and my staff are but it has to come from within the players as well and the players have got to really stay together and find results now to move us up the table.”

A strong first half from Villa failed to present many clear-cut chances with a 14th-minute effort by Ezri Konsa ruled out after Lucas Digne’s corner kick had swung fractionally out of play.

Ollie Watkins was bright in a front two with Danny Ings but the visitors improved after the break, with West Ham boss David Moyes ditching a five-at-the-back tactic for his more favoured 4-2-3-1 formation with Said Benrahma introduced.

It boosted the visitors and eventually they broke the deadlock with 16 minutes left when Fornals’ 25-yard strike deflected off Konsa and looped over Emi Martinez in the Villa goal.

Gerrard added: “You can say it was cruel, a bit of bad luck but we’ve had 90 minutes ourselves to score. That is what was missing from our performance, that spark and imagination in the final third.

“We started with two attackers on the pitch and Phil (Coutinho) in behind. We did a lot of things right up to a certain part of the pitch but couldn’t find any openings.

“We’re frustrated at the moment and we haven’t put enough points on the board, certainly for the players we have got in the dressing room.

“Our return hasn’t been enough, I’m aware of that and in terms of moving forward we have got a choice. We either feel sorry for ourselves and it continues or we roll our sleeves up, stick together and try to put it right. I need to lead that and that is what I’ll try to do.”

Moyes was pleased to see West Ham end their own poor start to the league campaign with a first win of the top-flight season and felt they took another step towards their best form.

“The performance was really in truth not the most important thing today, the result was,” he said.

“It was little bits in the second half that showed we were getting a little bit closer to ourselves at times. Not always but a little bit like it.

“From that point of view we know we have not cracked it yet but winning away from home in the Premier League this season or winning at home is hard because the competition level is really tough.”

