Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 10:09 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 1:53 pm
An employee at an animal park in south-western Sweden has been gored to death by an eland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An employee at an animal park in south-western Sweden has been gored to death by an eland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

An employee of an animal park in south-western Sweden was gored to death by a large antelope, the attraction’s owner has said.

Richard Berglund told reporters that he witnessed the incident involving an eland as he was helping the victim take the animals into stables after the park had closed.

He did not give details.

“It was a friend … we’re all grieving,” Mr Berglund said.

The goring happened late on Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the south-western island of Oland.

Police said the case is being considered a “workplace accident”, which is standard procedure.

It was not known precisely what happened inside the enclosure.

The identity and citizenship of the deceased employee was not given.

The eland is the world’s largest antelope.

As of Monday, the park had closed for the season, according to its website.

