Hard to stomach seeing LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth – Rory McIlroy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Hard to stomach seeing LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth – Rory McIlroy

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 11:05 am
FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy is not happy that 18 LIV Golf players will be at Wentworth (Steve Helber)
FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy is not happy that 18 LIV Golf players will be at Wentworth (Steve Helber)

Rory McIlroy admits it will be “hard to stomach” seeing 18 LIV Golf players competing in the BMW PGA Championship next week.

The PGA Tour has suspended any of its members who have joined the Saudi-backed breakaway, with a federal judge ruling against three players who sought a temporary restraining order to lift the ban and allow them to contest the FedEx Cup play-offs.

However, three DP World Tour members – including Ian Poulter – successfully gained a temporary stay of their suspensions from July’s Scottish Open, pending determination of their substantive appeals.

Ian Poulter
Ian Poulter is one of 18 LIV Golf players in the field for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Steve Welsh/PA)

That means the likes of Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed will be among the LIV Golf players in the field at Wentworth, headquarters of the DP World Tour.

After winning a historic third FedEx Cup title in Atlanta on Sunday, McIlroy was asked if his role as one of the strongest advocates for the PGA Tour had started to wear on him.

“No, I don’t think so, because if you believe in something I think you have to speak up, and I believe very strongly about this. I really do,” the four-time major winner said.

“I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. Like it’s going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn’t sit right with me.

“I feel strongly. I believe what I’m saying are the right things, and I think when you believe that what you’re saying is the right things, you’re happy to stick your neck out on the line.”

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy reacts after making a birdie putt on the 15th hole in the final round of the Tour Championship ((Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

McIlroy and Tiger Woods have spearheaded the PGA Tour’s response to LIV Golf, with the top players committing to competing against each other 20 times a year and the bonus pool for the Player Impact Programme (PIP) doubled to 100million US dollars (£84.7million).

McIlroy hopes that leads to more stability next season, adding: “Yeah, that would be lovely. I think it probably will. I think it has got a little tribal. I certainly have that feeling at times.

“But in a way there’s been a great thing that’s happened, and that’s that the (players) that met in that room in Delaware (before the BMW Championship) all committed, maybe 22 out of the 23, committed to each other and committed to what can we do to make the Tour the best possible product so that we can all benefit.

“I think that was a huge turning point in all of this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Andy Murray led a successful day for Britain at Flushing Meadows (Seth Wenig/AP)
Best of British at US Open as Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Harriet Dart…
Serena Williams showed an adoring US Open crowd that she is not finished just yet with victory over Danka Kovinic to extend her farewell tour (Charles Krupa/AP)
Serena Williams progresses at US Open to delight of adoring crowd
Jack Draper made a winning US Open debut against Emil Ruusuvuori to set up a second-round clash with sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (Chris Carlson/AP)
Jack Draper to face Felix Auger-Aliassime after defeating Emil Ruusuvuori
Harriet Dart celebrated during her victory over Daria Kasatkina (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Harriet Dart upsets 10th seed Daria Kasatkina in US Open first round
Gorka Guruzeta scored his first goals for Athletic Bilbao as they won at Cadiz (Press In Photo Sport Agency/Alamy/PA)
Gorka Guruzeta bags brace as Athletic Bilbao ease to win over struggling Cadiz
Daria Snigur makes a heart shape around the Ukraine ribbon on her chest after beating Simona Halep (Seth Wenig/AP)
Ukraine’s Daria Snigur stuns seventh seed Simona Halep in US Open first round
Wrexham co-chairman Ryan Reynolds has criticised the National League (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds questions ‘truly baffling’ National League policy on streaming
Carl Starfelt celebrated Celtic’s ninth goal, while Kieran Freeman and his Dundee United team-mates debated what went wrong (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United struggling for answers in bid to halt poor form – Kieran Freeman
Antonio Conte, left, is confident Harry Kane, right, is buying into his Spurs project (Adam Davy/PA)
Antonio Conte convinced Harry Kane happy with Tottenham’s ‘vision’ and ‘unity’
Andy Murray celebrates victory over Francisco Cerundolo (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andy Murray records first straight-sets win at a grand slam since 2017

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0