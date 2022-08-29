Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China and others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China and others

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 11:55 am
Russia has said it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China (Savitskiy Vadim/Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
Russia said on Monday that it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country’s east which will involve forces from China – a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise will be held from September 1-7 in various locations in Russia’s Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops and some 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.

The drills will be conducted at seven firing ranges in far eastern Russia and will engage troops from several ex-Soviet nations, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria.

The ministry said units of Russian airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will take part in the drills along with other forces.

It noted that, as part of the manoeuvres, the Russian and Chinese navies in the Sea of Japan will “practise joint action to protect sea communications, areas of marine economic activity and support for ground troops in littoral areas”.

The manoeuvres reflect increasing defence ties between Moscow and Beijing, which have grown stronger since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Russia Military Drills
Chinese military helicopter gunships fire rockets during joint war games with Russia in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in August 2021 (Savitskiy Vadim/Russian Defence Ministry/AP)

China has pointedly refused to criticise Russia’s action, blaming the US and Nato for provoking Moscow, and has blasted punishing sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid the tensions with the US that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaking earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew parallels between US support for Ukraine and Ms Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, charging that both were part of alleged American efforts to foment global instability.

Russia and China have held a series of joint war games in recent years, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

Last year, Russian troops for the first time deployed to Chinese territory for joint manoeuvres.

Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Mr Putin has said that such a prospect cannot be ruled out.

He has also noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defence capability.

