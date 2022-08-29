EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 5:02 pm
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)

The head of the European Union’s executive branch and Germany’s chancellor have pledged a reform of the continent’s electricity market to help bring down power prices that have been pushed higher by skyrocketing gas prices.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in Bled, Slovenia, that soaring electricity prices “are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design”.

“It was developed for different circumstances,” Ms von der Leyen said.

“That is why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala, left, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his visit to Prague
Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala, left, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his visit to Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)

The continent’s electricity market is underpinned by a “merit order” system in which the power stations offering the cheapest electricity are tapped first, but prices are determined by the last and most expensive power stations to be tapped – at present, those using gas, whose price has risen sharply following cuts in supplies by Russia to several European countries amid the war in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, visiting Prague on Monday, said that the question of how the European electricity market can be redesigned “so that we no longer have to bear these high prices we are currently seeing” took up much of his meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

He said that “we will act together quickly”.

“It is necessary for us to make structural changes that contribute to prices sinking again quickly and there being a sufficient offer” of electricity, Mr Scholz said at a news conference.

He added that “there is great readiness to change something, and that seems to me to be very much mutual among the heads of state and government in Europe”.

“Clearly what is currently being asked as a market price does not reflect supply and demand in the proper sense,” he said.

Speaking earlier in Berlin, a German Economy Ministry spokeswoman said that the idea is to keep the principle of the “merit order” system, “but do away with the negative effects the merit order has, so that the high gas prices can no longer impact immediately and automatically on electricity prices”.

The aim is for customers to benefit from cheaper production prices for renewable energy, for example, spokeswoman Beate Baron said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/PA)
Greek parliament votes to investigate wiretapping scandal
Lucas Paqueta has joined West Ham from Lyon (Marcio Rodrigo Ferreira Machado/Alamy/PA)
West Ham break transfer record after signing Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta
Sunflowers grow amid the rubble of Vladimir’s house after being bombed by Russians in Chernihiv, Ukraine (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission
People wade through a flooded area of Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province (Zahid Hussain/AP)
Nearly 500,000 people crowd into camps after losing homes in Pakistan floods
A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland in 2019 (Felipe Dana/AP)
‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland will raise sea level by 10in, study suggests
Elon Musk (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)
US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
Callum Hudson-Odoi, pictured, has agreed a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen from Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on Bayer Leverkusen loan
Ross Barkley, pictured, has left Chelsea by mutual consent (Adam Davy/PA)
Ross Barkley agrees early exit from Chelsea contract
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)
German leader outlines vision for bigger and more coherent EU

More from Press and Journal

The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0
Stagecoach is looking for feedback on its proposed timetable changes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Stagecoach says proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire will reduce journey times
0
Highland League Weekly, August 29, featured image
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Formartine United v Brora Rangers and Strathspey…
0
Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
forres assault
Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres