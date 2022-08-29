Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 5:52 pm
Elon Musk (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Elon Musk (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Elon Musk’s legal team is demanding to hear from Twitter’s whistleblowing former security chief, who could help bolster Mr Musk’s case for backing out of a 44 billion US dollar (£37 billion) deal to buy the social media company.

Former Twitter executive Peiter Zatko, also known by his hacker handle “Mudge”, received a subpoena on Saturday from Mr Musk’s team, according to Mr Zatko’s lawyer and court records.

Billionaire Tesla chief executive Mr Musk has spent months alleging that the company he agreed to acquire undercounted its fake and spam accounts – and that he should not have to consummate the deal as a result.

A person uses the Twitter app on an iPhone
Peiter Zatko served as Twitter’s head of security (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Zatko’s whistleblower complaint to US officials alleging Twitter misled regulators about its privacy and security protections – and its ability to detect and root out fake accounts – might play into Mr Musk’s hands in an upcoming trial scheduled for October 17 in Delaware.

Mr Zatko served as Twitter’s head of security until he was sacked early this year.

