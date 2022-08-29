Greek parliament votes to investigate wiretapping scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greek parliament votes to investigate wiretapping scandal

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 9:00 pm
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/PA)
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/PA)

Greek politicians have voted for a parliamentary investigation into the tapping by the country’s secret service of an opposition party leader’s phone.

The scandal has plunged Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ centre-right government into a political storm. Mr Mitsotakis has denied any prior knowledge of the surveillance, which he said was wrong, and pledged to overhaul the EYP, Greece’s primary intelligence agency.

On Monday, 142 MPs voted for the parliamentary investigation, easily exceeding the 120-vote threshold needed.

The commission — where government MPs will have a majority — will have at least a month to carry out the probe.

The committee will also examine allegations that phones belonging to officials in Greece’s communist party were tapped in 2016, under a previous left-wing government.

The current scandal broke after revelations that Nikos Androulakis, a European Parliament member and head of Greece’s third-largest political party, was put under surveillance for three months last year when he was running for his PASOK party’s leadership. A financial journalist was also under surveillance.

Mr Mitsotakis, who faces re-election next year, has insisted he was unaware of what he has called the legal wiretapping of Mr Androulakis but said he would not have approved the move had he known about it.

He has not revealed the reasons for Mr Androulakis being under surveillance, citing national security concerns.

The head of the EYP and a close aide to Mr Mitsotakis have resigned over the scandal.

