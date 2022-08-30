Serena Williams party continues following first-round win at US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Serena Williams party continues following first-round win at US Open

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 4:43 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 7:13 am
Serena Williams shows love to the crowd (Charles Krupa/AP)
Serena Williams shows love to the crowd (Charles Krupa/AP)

New York celebrated the career of Serena Williams in raucous fashion on Monday night but the party is not over thanks to her first-round victory against Danka Kovinic.

Williams announced earlier this month that the US Open would very likely be her last tournament, bringing an end to a 27-year career that has seen her transcend tennis.

But the 40-year-old is first and foremost a tremendous competitor and she ensured at least one more night under the lights with a 6-3 6-3 triumph.

Broadway may be several miles away from the rather down-at-heel borough of Queens where Flushing Meadows sits but there was only one show in town this New York night.

A record crowd had come to worship their queen and the noise grew louder and louder as a montage voiced by Queen Latifah played of Williams’ six singles titles at Flushing Meadows.

Then out came the woman herself, dressed, as only she could be, in a self-designed gown and shoes featuring diamonds, crystals and gold.

“I think when I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming,” she said later. “It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling. It’s a feeling I’ll never forget. That meant a lot to me.”

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia watch from the stands
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia watch from the stands (John Minchillo/AP)

The diamonds in her hair twinkled in the lights while among her family and friends sat courtside was four-year-old daughter Olympia wearing a matching outfit and beads in her hair like the ones her mother sported for her maiden triumph 23 years ago.

It was all a little unfair on Kovinic, who had walked onto court to polite applause some minutes earlier, busying herself with her pre-match routines as the noise swept around her.

Film director Spike Lee, one of a number of celebrities in attendance, performed the coin toss before both players tried to compose themselves and focus on what was demonstrably no ordinary tennis match.

Williams had won just one singles match since the French Open last spring but Kovinic has not been in good form either, losing her previous five matches.

Serena Williams celebrates during her victory over Danka Kovinic
Serena Williams celebrates during her victory over Danka Kovinic (John Minchillo/AP)

Nerves were very evident from both, particularly in the form of early double faults, but, with a wall of noise greeting every Williams winner, she began to give the crowd what they wanted.

She was certainly moving better than she had in defeat by Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati earlier this month, and her serve and groundstrokes increased in penetration as the match wore on.

The second set, while not vintage Williams, was an indication that this valedictory lap may yet have some way to go as she set up a clash with second seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday.

In Cincinnati, Williams had walked straight off court, eschewing the celebration planned for her, but here she was able to embrace the moment as a post-match ceremony saw her venerated by Billie Jean King and Oprah Winfrey.

“I do feel different,” she said. “I think I was really emotional in Toronto and Cincinnati. It was very difficult. I’m not saying it’s not difficult now. It’s extremely difficult still because I absolutely love being out there.

“The more tournaments I play, I feel like the more I can belong out there. That’s a tough feeling to have, and to leave knowing, the more you do it, the more you can shine.

“But it’s time for me to evolve to the next thing. I think it’s important because there’s so many other things that I want to do.”

The 40-year-old has kept a low profile since announcing her decision in an essay in Vogue earlier this month while Williams’ fellow players, particularly those she directly inspired to follow in her footsteps, have been queuing up to venerate her legacy.

“I’ll have plenty of time soon to do all that,” she said. “I just am so grateful that they see that. I can see it, too, but I don’t overthink about it. I’m still here for the time being, just enjoying it.

“I feel grateful that I can have that impact. I never thought I would have that impact, ever. I was just a girl trying to play tennis in a time where I could develop this impact and be a voice.”

Williams will also play doubles with sister Venus and, an enigma to the end, refused to completely shut the door on further appearances.

“I’ve been pretty vague about it, right,” she said. “I’m going to stay vague because you never know.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith
Jim Goodwin was relieved to get through (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test
Michael Beale’s side produced a dominant first-half display (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull
Luton manager Nathan Jones was involved in a post-match spat with Cardiff boss Steve Morison after his side’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)
Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0